Holiday Splendor in a Charming Mining Town: City of Victor Announces Annual Gold Camp Christmas

South Teller County Focus Group has announced the 20th Anniversary Headframe Lighting Event Nov 27-Jan 1 in which giant ornaments light up the night sky of Victor and Cripple Creek.

This year's festivities promise a safe and socially-distanced way to celebrate the holidays. Historic 1890s mine structures will be aglow in all their holiday splendor and open for self-guided tours, every weekend night Nov. 27-Jan 1 and nightly from Christmas Eve through New Year's Day. The STCFG has a self-guided tour map on their website.

Victor has recently made international news for the Black Monarch Hotel, who is thrilled to be involved in the festivities.

