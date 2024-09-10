Gareth Reynolds Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Gareth Reynolds will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark September 12-14.

Performance Dates:

Thursday September 12 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday September 13 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday September 14 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Gareth Reynolds is an internationally touring stand-up comedian whose brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony’s hilarious snark on their smash hit podcast The Dollop which garners over 5 million downloads every month.

Gareth has written on Arrested Development, Flaked and Hoops for Netflix as well as You're The Worst on FX and I’m Sorry for truTV. His debut stand-up album Riddled with Disease was released December 2019 on Comedy Dynamics and reached #1 on Billboard that week.

Originally hailing from the sweet streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gareth moved to Los Angeles where he began producing and writing his own material, eventually making shows at Comedy Central, the Travel Channel, and MTV.

