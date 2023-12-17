Gallery 1261 to Present GENESIS, A Solo Exhibition By Denver-based Artist Robin Cole, in March

Gallery 1261 will present "Genesis," a solo exhibition by Denver-based artist Robin Cole. Drawing from the deep reservoirs of personal transformation and the vastness of the natural world, Cole's work bridges the realms of science and spirit, presenting a harmonious confluence of the internal and external wilderness.

Artist Statement:

“My work explores an inner wilderness by way of an outer one. I believe that the natural world is not only an inherent part of us as human beings (and we of it), but that it is the original, exquisitely sensitive mirror in which we find our own inner terrain and wildness reflected. My work has always been an act of reverence for the natural world. There is an element of science in it, in the desire to study and observe. But there is an element of spirit, too, in the continual reaching for something just beyond the visible.

These images come as often from within as without, informed as significantly by emotional texture and imagination as observation. This is particularly true since becoming a mother—a primal event that has acquainted me with the processes (both physical and metaphorical) of germination, gestation, birth, and revelation. As I gaze at the world through this new lens, with a tiny hand clasped in my larger one, I find moments of the purest joy sneak up on me in a way they never have before, like new constellations among previously familiar stars. I find a sense of possibility suffuses our everyday lives, as beautiful and honest as the vision of a double rainbow above the vast plains of my creative life to date.

I am interested in elemental experiences that possess this added, dream-like resonance, like a vision of tiny embryonic mysteries, or the ethereal glow of a nameless light in a white landscape. These are the times when the veil feels thin, when an omnipresent but unnoticed magic moves beneath the surface of the ordinary. In my work, I aim to weave this need for understanding into a broader and equally honest experience of imagination.” – Robin Cole

About Robin Cole:

“Nature and those that inhabit it—our human selves included—possess a magic for me, one which I attempt to elicit by working within the bounds of realism as one might work within a poetic form, utilizing the formal constraints to evoke something beyond the boundary of those very limitations. I strive to carve out a compelling space in which those peripheral presences can stand forth, a space of co-existence with both the seen and the unseen. This idea of continuity and reciprocity between landscape and psyche is reflected in many of our myths, legends, and stories both ancient and modern. I am drawn to these primal sources and archetypes of our human stories—stories which, at a fundamental level, are nearly always developed in direct response to our wild, earthly home as a way of explaining, understanding, and relating to its elemental forces.” -Robin Cole

“Genesis: Robin Cole Solo Exhibition”

Dates: March 16 – March 30, 2024

Opening Reception: March 16, 5 - 8 PM. The artist will be in attendance.

Location: Gallery 1261, 1261 Delaware St, Denver, CO, 80204

www.gallery1261.com / 303-571-1261

For those unable to attend in person, the complete show will also be available for viewing and purchase online on the gallery's website.



About Gallery 1261

Located in Denver's prestigious Golden Triangle Museum District, Gallery 1261 celebrates pure artistic expression, unhindered by commercial constraints. Established in 2004 by Chris Mileham (Abend Gallery), illustrator David Uhl, and artist Quang Ho, the gallery showcases a curated selection of both international and local art. Curator Quang Ho encapsulates our ethos: "It's about pure, genuine expression." Sharing space with Abend Gallery, visitors experience a unique art immersion.