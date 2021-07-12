GIRLS GOTTA EAT to be Presented Newman Center for the Performing Arts in October

Comedy Works Entertainment will present GIRLS GOTTA EAT at Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Friday, October 15th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 12th at 10am and are $42.50 & $49.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $65.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, online at newmantix.com, or by phone at 303-871-7220.

ABOUT GIRLS GOTTA EAT: Why do guys just want to f*ck you once then watch your Instagram stories until the end of time? How do you get over a breakup when you feel like you're gonna die? When should you give it up? My boyfriend takes morning baths: IS THIS WEIRD? These are all questions answered on Girls Gotta Eat -- a hilarious and uncensored podcast from comedic duo Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg. GGE is a top comedy podcast on iTunes, has been reviewed as "life-changing" by thousands of listeners, and the live shows have had record-breaking sellouts in cities all across the US.

At this show, Ashley, Rayna, and special guests will answer all those burning questions about sex, dating, and relationships in a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience. No one leaves without a fresh outlook on dating and at least one new ab from laughing.