Fox Theatre Announces TREVOR HALL LIVE STREAM

Join at 7pm MST on Saturday, September 26th, one day after the album is available worldwide.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Trevor Hall's new album IN AND THROUGH THE BODY, he will be performing a very special live stream concert from his hometown venue the Boulder Theater. Join at 7pm MST on Saturday, September 26th, one day after the album is available worldwide.

You must have pre-registered for this event to be able to view. The concert is free with a suggested donation to support Trevor's band and crew, the Boulder Theater and the Boulder Theater staff. RSVP now at Trevorhallmusic.com

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

