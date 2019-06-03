Firehouse Theater Company Presents WELL By Lisa Kron

Firehouse Theater Company is proud to present Lisa Kron's Well from June 22 to July 20, 2019. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $23 for adults, $20 for students/seniors/military and $18 for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located art 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets are available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.conm or by calling the Box Office at (303) 562-3232.

About the show: "This play is not about my mother and me," begins the character of Lisa. But, of course, it is about her mother, and her mother's extraordinary ability to heal a changing neighborhood, despite her inability to heal herself. In this "solo show with people in it," Kron asks the provocative question: "Do we create our own illness?" The answers she gets are much more complicated than she bargained for as the play spins dangerously out of control into riotously funny and unexpected territory.

"I adore this play more than any other play I've ever read, quite frankly," says Director Stacey D'Angelo. "I'm struck by the theatrical form that Lisa Kron has invented and her ability to include the audience as an integral part of this hilarious, touching and surprising journey with such transparency. And I'm in love with each character in this story and how they come to life with such honesty, emotional depth and humor." She continues, "I connect so deeply with this story, with Lisa's quest to understand her mother using what she knows best, theatre. I feel in a way, she is telling my story. She is telling all of our stories. The universality of this play is incredible. You will laugh and cry at the same time. You must come see this."

Well features the talents of: Julie Kaye Wolf, Kerry Beebe, Ghandia Johnson, Michael Bateman, Johanna Jaquith and Jack Mariotti.



