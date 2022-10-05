Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fine Arts Center Kicks Off Theater Season In Song

“Songs from the Border”  runs Nov. 3–6, 2022 

Oct. 05, 2022  

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is excited to kick off the 2022-2023 theatre season on November 3, 2022 with "Songs from the Border" which runs for five performances only.

Featuring the creator and performer of "Where Did We Sit on the Bus?," "Songs from the Border" is a limited run concert of original music about immigration, identity, and where we belong, starring Satya Chávez, Brian Quijada, and Nigel Robinson.

"I hope people walk away with a more nuanced and expanded idea of what it means to be an American," said Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Producing Artistic Director of the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company.

"This is a year of rebuilding and reimagining in an ongoing pandemic. So, we've approached the upcoming season with a robust and expansive idea of how we tell stories, all orbiting around ideas of community, identity, and belonging."

The performance on Friday, November 4 will be followed by "The Late Night Loop," a late-night dance party with Chávez, Quijada, and Robinson performing pop and musical medleys.





