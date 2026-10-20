 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FAUN to Bring 2027 North American Tour to Boulder Theater in April

The German pagan folk band will perform in Boulder on April 23, with tickets going on sale October 23.

By:
FAUN to Bring 2027 North American Tour to Boulder Theater in April

German pagan folk band FAUN will bring its 2027 USA and Canada tour to the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, on Friday, April 23, 2027. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. Reserved seating will be available, and the performance is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

For more than 25 years, FAUN has combined traditional folk music, archaic instruments and modern musical influences to create a distinctive sound the group describes as "pagan folk." Drawing inspiration from ancient myths, legends and historical musical traditions, the band has built an international following through its atmospheric performances.

Over the course of its career, FAUN has performed more than 1,000 concerts worldwide and released albums that have received gold and platinum nominations. The group's music incorporates historical instruments and contemporary arrangements, bringing centuries-old musical traditions to modern audiences.

The upcoming North American tour will continue the band's exploration of mythology and folklore through live performances featuring its signature blend of traditional and contemporary sounds.

FAUN will perform at the Boulder Theater on April 23, 2027, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning October 23 at 10 a.m. through the Boulder Theater box office, by phone at 303-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Boulder Theater
Upcoming Shows
Rocky Horror Picture Show - Early Show w/ Colorado's Elusive Ingredient
10/25 - 10/25/2026
Rocky Horror Picture Show - Late Show (No Shadowcast)
10/25 - 10/25/2026
Recent Articles
Craig Ferguson to Tape PANTS ON FIRE Special at Boulder Theater
Craig Ferguson to Tape PANTS ON FIRE Special at Boulder Theater
10/9/2026
MOE. to Bring NO HIBERNATION TOUR to Boulder Theater
MOE. to Bring NO HIBERNATION TOUR to Boulder Theater
9/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Colorado SHOWS

Stranger Sings in Colorado Stranger Sings
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
The Great Gatsby in Colorado The Great Gatsby
Buell Theatre (4/06-4/18) PHOTOS
Bluey's Big Play in Colorado Bluey's Big Play
Buell Theatre (11/21-11/22) PHOTOS
Plot/Twist: A Show About Narrative in Colorado Plot/Twist: A Show About Narrative
Rise Comedy (2/06-2/05)
Venus in Fur in Colorado Venus in Fur
The Other Road Theater Project (12/04-12/12)
The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Quarteto Nuevo in Colorado The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Quarteto Nuevo
Lakewood Cultural Center (10/24-10/24)
Once in Colorado Once
Wolf Theatre (4/02-5/02) PHOTOS
Buena Vista Social Club in Colorado Buena Vista Social Club
Buell Theatre (4/27-5/09) PHOTOS
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! in Colorado Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
Weeks Conservatory Theatre (10/23-12/20)
Cirque Kalabanté: WOW (World of Words) in Colorado Cirque Kalabanté: WOW (World of Words)
PACE Center (2/21-2/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets