FAUN to Bring 2027 North American Tour to Boulder Theater in April

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German pagan folk band FAUN will bring its 2027 USA and Canada tour to the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, on Friday, April 23, 2027.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. Reserved seating will be available, and the performance is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

For more than 25 years, FAUN has combined traditional folk music, archaic instruments and modern musical influences to create a distinctive sound the group describes as "pagan folk." Drawing inspiration from ancient myths, legends and historical musical traditions, the band has built an international following through its atmospheric performances.

Over the course of its career, FAUN has performed more than 1,000 concerts worldwide and released albums that have received gold and platinum nominations. The group's music incorporates historical instruments and contemporary arrangements, bringing centuries-old musical traditions to modern audiences.

The upcoming North American tour will continue the band's exploration of mythology and folklore through live performances featuring its signature blend of traditional and contemporary sounds.

FAUN will perform at the Boulder Theater on April 23, 2027, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning October 23 at 10 a.m. through the Boulder Theater box office, by phone at 303-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

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