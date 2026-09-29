MOE. to Bring NO HIBERNATION TOUR to Boulder Theater

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moe. will bring its No Hibernation Tour to Boulder Theater for two performances on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m., with each show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Both performances are general admission, with limited seating available. The shows are open to all ages; attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Thirty-five years ago, a posse of University of Buffalo-based musician-friends got together to play music. Out of freewheeling sessions bursting with bold, genre-defying creativity and tongue-in-cheek humor, a 6-headed monster named moe. emerged.

Decades later, moe.'s tireless work ethic, DIY resourcefulness, infectious songwriting, and highly-engaged fanbase—the Famoe.ly—have enabled the sextet to earn a successful career. Yet, the guys have never rested on their laurels as 'jam band pioneers.' They average 100 shows per year, and regularly release vital new music, including the band's latest album, Circle of Giants (ATO), its 13th release.

Circle of Giants was nearly complete when bassist/vocalist Rob Derhak's 25-year-old son tragically passed away. The album reflects the band's resilience, channeling their grief into a collection that brims with grace, humor, and musical brilliance. Creatively invigorated by the addition of keyboardist Nate Wilson to the full-time lineup, moe. has created a milestone album while processing an unfathomable loss.

'Making this record started off very joyfully, but then we experienced a severely traumatic event. The way through the darkness was to do what we do—make music,' says guitarist/vocalist Al Schnier.

moe. is a brotherhood, featuring Derhak, Schnier, guitarist/vocalist Chuck Garvey, drummer Vinnie Amico, percussionist/vibraphonist Jim Loughlin, and keyboardist Nate Wilson. The six-piece band came up in the primordial pouch of the early jam band scene, alongside Blues Traveler, Spin Doctors, Widespread Panic, and Phish.

Lauded by American Songwriter for its 'mind-bending musicality,' moe. is beloved for its sonic adventurousness, unbridled showmanship, and its witty and insightful songwriting. NYS Music has said: 'moe. has redefined what's possible within the genre, leaving a lasting impact and challenging listeners to rethink the limits of musical expression.'

Since releasing its foundational album, Fatboy, in 1992, moe. has issued a vast and varied series of now-classic records. Select studio album highlights include 1998's Tin Cans & Car Tires; 2004's Wormwood; 2007's The Conch (which reached #1 on Billboard's 'Heatseekers' chart); and 2012's critically-acclaimed What Happened To The La Las.

moe. has undertaken innumerable headline tours. Played international festival sets from Bonnaroo to Japan's famed Fuji Rock. And performed on music-themed cruises, and at sold-out shows alongside the Allman Brothers Band, members of the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, and The Who, among others. In addition, moe. has both promoted and headlined at multiple festivals of its own, including snoe.down and moe.down.

In the past few years, the band's mettle has been tested when two of its founding members battled life-threatening illnesses. Derhak triumphed over nasopharyngeal cancer, and Garvey bounded back from a stroke.

Much of Circle of Giants was written during COVID lockdown after the health scares, but before Derhak's son's passing. The recording sessions were enhanced by Wilson, the new guy, who initially came onboard to fill out the sound while Garvey recovered from his stroke. Wilson came to the sessions bursting with inspiration, savant-level musicianship, and a brace of songs.

TICKETS

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

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