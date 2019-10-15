Equinox Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Equinox Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its 12th season at The Bug Theatre at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Details on each show below. All performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM and there will be on Industry Night for each production TBA. Individual show tickets will be available soon and are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Groups of 6+ are $22 in advance only.



Equinox Theatre's 12th season includes two regional premiere musicals, one returning favorite and two new-to-us shows that we know our audiences will love. Season Tickets for the 2020 Season are now available for $100 each. All season tickets include:

Pick your Dates now but don't worry if something comes up. We can swap dates for free at any time.

Bring a friend! Have a friend or three that you want to bring but they aren't season pass holders? You'll get a special password to give you an exclusive discount on additional tickets.

Reserved seating! You'll arrive to the theater with your name on the seat(s) of your choice. No more worrying about getting the seating you prefer!

Jan 24 - Feb 15 - Bubble Boy*: Jimmy Livingston was born without immunities and has spent his entire life confined inside a plastic bubble room. Enter Chloe, the girl next door, who becomes his friend and steals his heart. When she leaves town to get married, Jimmy travels cross-country in a homemade bubble suit in order to stop the wedding and finally tell her how he feels. Along the laugh-filled journey he deals with a crazy cult, a biker gang, a dead cow, and a controlling mother who will stop at nothing to get him back in the bubble. Directed by Colin Roybal



Mar 27 - April 18 - Monty Python's Spamalot: Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Directed by Deb Flomberg-Rollins



June 5 - June 27 - First Date: When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron's inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives? Directed by Kathryn Gourley



Aug 7 - Aug 29 - Triassic Parq*: Religion, identity, sex... and raptors! Triassic Parq is a raucous retelling of that famous dinosaur-themed film, this time seen from the dino's point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so-prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male! Directed by Deb Flomberg-Rollins



Oct 9 - Oct 31 - Carrie, the Musical: Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it... Directed by Colin Roybal

Equinox Theatre Company Presents:

Season 2020

Season tickets: $100 for 5 shows

The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com





