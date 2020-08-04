Englewood Opera Singer Siuzanna Iglidan Performs For Neighbors in Church Parking Lot

Siuzanna Iglidan was set to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in "Carmen" this summer, the Englewood Herald reports. But when the health crisis cancelled those plans, Iglidan didn't let that stop her from performing.

The mezzo-soprano took to a church parking lot on August 1 to perform for her neighbors, accompanied at times by her friend Tanya Palamarchuk.

"This is my gift to the community," Iglidan said. "Music can bring people together and touch their hearts, and I think we all need that difficult times like these."

Iglidan performed for an hour, taking on songs such as "Amazing Grace," a piece by Schubert, and another from "Samson and Delilah."

People gathered from all over to hear the performance.

"How often do you get to hear music like this in Englewood?" said one viewer, Leslie Appiah. "Normally this would cost hundreds. I love exposing my kids to culture. It's a blessing."

Read the original story on Englewood Herald.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You