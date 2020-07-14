Dustin Nickerson Comes to Comedy Works South, July 30- August 1

A Seattle native now suffering in Southern California, Dustin Nickerson is an in-demand comic on the rise. In addition to being recently featured on Comedy Central and Netflix with Kevin Hart, he's been seen on Fox, the Grand Ole Opry's Circle Network, the PBS Comedy Hour, Hulu and can regularly be heard on Sirius Radio XM.

Dustin describes himself as "the world's most average person" but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his jokes about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people.

At just 35 years old, Dustin has been married for 15 years and has three kids! This helps makes Dustin truly one of the most unique voices in the comedy scene.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Dustin Nickerson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, July 30 | 7:30 PM | $16.50 (in-person) | Ages 18+

Friday, July 31 | 7:30 PM | $24.50 (in-person) and $12.50 (live streaming)

Saturday, August 1 | 7:00 PM | $24.50 (in-person) and $12.50 (live streaming)

LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets for weekend shows. Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

