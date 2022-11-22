Durango Theatreworks Gives Regional Premiere To A Radio Classic A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Durango Theatreworks will present the regional premiere of A Christmas Carol - a radio play by Nathan Jerkins. This retelling of the Dickens classic story is set as a 1940's radio play with a group of actors portraying a multitude of colorful characters with live music and sound effects performed by the company members.

This is a fun-filled event for the entire family. A Christmas Carol - a radio play will run for seven performances from Dec. 9-18, including a VIP Benefit Preview Performance.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, Dec. 9 @ 7:00pm VIP Benefit Preview with holiday treats and beverages, including a champagne toast.

Saturday, Dec. 10 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, Dec. 11 @ 2:00pm

Friday, Dec. 16 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Dec. 17 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, Dec. 17 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, Dec. 18 @ 2:00pm

All performances will be in the FLC MainStage Theatre.

The cast includes Durango favorites Jenny Fitts-Reynolds, Conor Sheehan, Siena Widen, Moriah James, Oliver Kennedy, Holden Grace, Melissa Mossinghoff, and Matt Bodo as Ebeneezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol will be directed by artistic director Michael E. McKelvey (Cabaret, Heathers, Sweeney Todd).

Tickets: $15-25 For tickets, Durangoconcerts.com