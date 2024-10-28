Derrick Stroup Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works has announced that Derrick Stroup will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square.

Alabama native, Waffle House enthusiast and stand-up comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he locks people in with his detailed stories and over the top energy. Since moving to Denver in 2015, Derrick has become a regular headliner at the world-famous Comedy Works along with headlining clubs all across the country.

In 2023, Derrick appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was named a New Face at JFL Montreal. In 2024, Derrick shot his first special for Comedy Central.

Derrick continues to tour alongside national headliners Bert Kreischer, Larry the Cable Guy, John Crist, and Nate Bargatze.

Friday, September 1 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, September 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

