Denver's Global Dance Festival Will Return This Summer

Global Dance Festival will return to Empower Field this July 23rd and 24th.

GDF has been a cornerstone of dance music in Colorado since the early 2000s, growing into the premiere festival at one of the best venues in the world, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the largest annual summer music festival in the Rocky Mountain United States. In 2017, GDF took its leave of Red Rocks and debuted in its new home at Empower Field at Mile High in order to present an immersive festival that was just not possible at the legendary amphitheatre. For its 15th anniversary, an expanded experience including multiple stages with state-of-the-art production, carnival rides, food trucks, a VIP village and much more was unveiled to the delight of festival-goers.

This year, the lineup features Tiësto, Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Illenium b2b Said the Sky b2b Dabin, and many more!

In addition, food and beverage will be available at various locations throughout the venue. The Food Truck Marketplace will offer a wide variety of selections. Free water refill stations will be at various locations that can be located on the festival map.

Tickets are on sale now at www.globaldancefestival.com.