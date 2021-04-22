Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Denver Public Art Seeks Qualified Artists For Colorado Convention Center Expansion Project

This project is open to all artists internationally and has a total allocated budget of $900,000.00 USD.

Apr. 22, 2021  

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create an original public artwork for the Colorado Convention Center Expansion Project.

The new artwork will be part of the Colorado Convention Center's current collection of 31 public artworks including: "Indeterminate Line" by Bernar Venet and the iconic "I See What You Mean," a.k.a. The Big Blue Bear, by Lawrence Argent.

For this project, a selection panel has identified the Exhibit Level South - D Lobby ceiling (see Figure images attached) for a suspended artwork and set forth specific goals and parameters in hopes of creating unique and inspiring artwork for the diverse and international guests of the Colorado Convention Center.

  • The interior suspended artwork should activate the vertical space of the Colorado Convention Center's D Lobby and engage visitors from multiple locations and levels, including viewers looking in from the exterior of the center.
  • The artwork should take into consideration the D Lobby's west-facing glass façade and its unobstructed view of the Rocky Mountains and Denver's vibrant sunsets.
  • The artwork should have a strong day and night presence and reflect Colorado's daily and seasonal changes.
  • The artwork's interaction with natural light and shadow should play a major role in its presentation, taking advantage of Denver's 300 days of sunshine each year.
  • The artwork should take into consideration that visitors to Colorado are greeted with the iconic sign "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" at every entry point on the map.
  • Vibrant colors represented in the wide-open sky, magnificent mountains, rivers, and plains should be considered.

This project is open to all artists internationally and has a total allocated budget of $900,000.00 USD. Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance designated by the Colorado Convention Center Expansion Project construction budget.

Applications will be accepted at www.CallForEntry.org through Monday, May 24, 2021, 11:59 p.m. MST.

For more information on this project and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists.


