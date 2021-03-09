Denver Public Art Calls For Qualified Artists For Project At The Denver District 5 Police Substation And New 911 Call Center

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create an original public artwork for the Denver District 5 Police Substation and new 911 Call Center located at 12025 E. 45th Ave. in the Montbello neighborhood in Denver. A selection panel has identified the exterior entry plaza for potential art opportunities and will select one artist or artist team for the allocated total budget of approximately $250,000.

The Montbello neighborhood lies north of I-70 and northeast of downtown Denver. It is Denver's largest neighborhood, and the neighboring communities of Central Park and Green Valley Ranch are currently some of the fastest growing in the country. The District 5 Police Substation serves over 100,000 residents that are extremely diverse compared to other areas of Denver.

Denver District 5 Police Substation and 911 Call Center

This is to be "the People's Police Station" and should be a beacon of trust, unity, equity and transparency.

The newly renovated police substation will include a community room, lobby and more welcoming entrance and plaza for the public.

The new 43,000-square-foot 911 emergency communications center houses 53 call-takers and dispatchers. The new center includes updated technology systems, training rooms and increased telephone and computer service storage.

The combined facility will better serve the needs of Montbello residents and beyond.

Artwork could be created using diverse media including sculpture, light, sound and mosaic applications. Work that is engaging and helps to tell the story of the critical, yet unseen work of the 911 emergency communications center is welcomed. The selection panel is open to artwork in all media and materials that are suitable for outdoor display.

Applications will be accepted for artists nationally at www.CallForEntry.org through Monday, April 12, 2021. Public Art Administrator Brendan Picker will answer questions about this opportunity and another open call in the Sun Valley neighborhood and general questions about the program and public art process on Tuesday, March 16 from 12-1 p.m. MST. If interested, please register through this Eventbrite link: https://Denver-Public-Art-Lunch-And-Learn.Eventbrite.com.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance resulting from improvements made to the Denver District 5 Police Substation and the new 911 Call Center.

For more information on this project and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists.