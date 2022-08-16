Denver Center to Offer Reduced-Priced Tickets  for THEATER OF THE MIND, THE CHINESE LADY, And NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will offer reduced-priced tickets through the DCPAccess program for three productions including the highly anticipated immersive world premiere production, Theater of the Mind. DCPAccess tickets will be available on Wednesday, August 17 at noon.

The DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), enables the DCPA to provide a limited number of reduced-priced tickets to the community to select productions.

DCPAccess tickets for Theater of the Mind, The Chinese Lady, and NEWSical The Musical will be $10 for select performances. Tickets can be purchased online only at denvercenter.org/dcpaccess. DCPAccess tickets are limited and will only be available until all tickets have been reserved.

DCPA Off-Center in association with Nate Koch, LeeAnn Rossi, and the Arbutus Foundation

Created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

Directed by Andrew Scoville

Aug 31 - Dec 18, 2022

3887 Steele Street

Co-created by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne* and writer Mala Gaonkar, Theater of the Mind is a new theatrical experience you'll see, feel, taste and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, the show takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds.

Witness the wonders of your mind for yourself as you follow The Guide through a spectacular, 15,000-square-foot installation in a group of 16 audience members. As you explore intriguing environments, participate in a narrative and try a series of sensory experiments, your Guide will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

*Note: David Byrne will not be performing in Theater of the Mind. Your one-of-a-kind experience will place you, your fellow audience members, and your Guide at the center of your journey.

Sept 7 - 25, 2022

The Garner Galleria Theatre

Direct from New York - the 5th longest running musical in Off-Broadway history is coming to Denver!

Winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, NEWSical is the hilarious, ever evolving, always changing, up-to-the-minute musical comedy of all the news that's fit to spoof. Through sketches, parodies, and original music, NEWSical tackles everything from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land.

Denver company to include Emmy Award-winning daytime drama star Kristen Alderson, as well as regional and Off-Broadway stars Taylor Crousore, Dylan Hartwell and Carly Sakolove.

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by Seema Sueko

Sept 9 - Oct 16, 2022

Singleton Theatre

The year is 1834 and 14-year-old Afong Moy is the first Chinese woman mainland America has ever seen. For a fee, spectators watch her eat shrimp and vegetables with chopsticks in an "exotic" habitat. They watch her walk. They gawk at her tiny bound feet. But she is honored to share her culture in a land bustling with opportunity.

Her translator, protector, and only interlocutor is Atung, a Chinese man who has been living in America for decades. Under the watchful eyes of Atung and the viewing public, Afong grows up and tours the U.S. as part of a traveling sideshow.

Together, our two protagonists make poetic, pithy observations about culture, imperialism, and western philosophy as they watch a young nation struggle to define itself. Visually stunning and undeniably clever, The Chinese Lady shines a light on parts of our history that aren't so black-and-white.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2019/20 season, the DCPA engaged with more than 672,000 visitors, generating a $131 million economic impact in ticket sales alone.