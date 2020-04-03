Denver Center for the Performing Arts Reduces Staffing Costs By Over 50%

According to the Denver Post, The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is reducing staffing costs by more than 50%.

The move includes a combination of layoffs, unpaid leave, reduced hours, salary cuts and other benefit reductions for its 300 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

"The average reduction in time across the organization, excluding layoffs, is more than 55%," the DCPA told The Denver Post Thursday. "We have reduced our staffing hours by more than half while still maintaining essential business functions and while continuing to prepare for next season. Every staff member will take an unpaid leave of absence and/or scheduled reductions resulting in reduction in pay between 20% to 100% through June 30, 2020."

A spokeswoman said that the company has suffered a loss of five shows, 523 educational classes and school programs, 19 rental events, and two fundraisers, which equals a deficit of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2020.

