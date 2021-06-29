Denver Center For The Performing Arts Announces The Return Of Theatre With 30 Shows

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of the Broadway, Theatre Company, Cabaret, and Off-Center seasons featuring 30 shows, which kicks off in November with the Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol in the newly renovated Wolf Theatre.

With contributed income from SCFD and individuals, and the resumption of national Broadway tours, the DCPA is returning to indoor seated performances after 20 months. Additionally, through the Elevate Denver bond funds and generous contributions to the capital campaign, the Bonfils Theatre Complex will reopen with its new centralized lobby, greatly improved accessibility standards and completely renovated Singleton and Wolf theatres.

"Despite the significant financial loss of the past year, our community has not only helped us survive, but thrive," stated Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO. "Since March 2020, their combined contributions to our Recovery Fund and capital campaign total $6.2 million and ensure that our theatre renovations are complete so that we can return to the stage. The strength of our arts community and the power of live theatre have not faltered, and now we cannot wait to continue our stories."

"It is with great excitement that we get to share the news of when Broadway and Cabaret shows are returning to Denver," said John Ekeberg, DCPA Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret. "We are incredibly thankful to the Denver community over the past year and a half for supporting the DCPA as we worked continuously to bring the magic of theatre back to our stages."

"I am thrilled that the DCPA stages are once again going to be filled with powerful world premieres, audience favorites and the talented artists bringing stories to life," stated Chris Coleman, DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director. "We could not thank our generous donors, subscribers and audience members enough as they have remained supportive and patient until we could return to the stage."

Additionally, included in the upcoming lineup are the previously announced rescheduled engagement dates for Disney's The Lion King (on sale now) and Hamilton (public on sale date to be announced at a later time). The rescheduled engagement dates for My Fair Lady will be announced at a later time.

Subscription packages are available now; single tickets will be available at a later time. Subscribers will receive season and renewal information, including the renewal deadline, via email. Subscribers enjoy benefits including but not limited to: the best seats at the best price, the option to auto-renew, flexible and free ticket exchange, priority access, discounted tickets, restaurant and parking perks, savings on DCPA Education classes and convenient payment plans.

Subscriptions and memberships may be purchased at denvercenter.org or 303.893.4100. Subject to change, restrictions apply.

Health and safety protocols are continuing to be assessed. Ticket holders should expect an email detailing specific protocols closer to the date of their performance(s). Please be sure to keep an updated and active email associated with your account to ensure you receive show-related communications.