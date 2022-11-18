Denver Arts and Venues Requests Qualifications For Three New Denver Public Art Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for three new Denver Public Art projects for the Denver Central 70 Cover Park.

"We have already seen the beginning of significant changes to Interstate 70 in Denver, but more is coming, including a new public park covering the recently lowered portion of the highway," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues, executive director. "We are excited to see this park emerge as a vibrant and active community asset, and thrilled that several new pieces of public art will be incorporated into its future."



The City and County of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or artist team to create several original public artworks for the Central 70 Cover Park, located between Columbine and Clayton streets over Interstate 70 (I-70) in Denver. The Central 70 Project reconstructs a 10-mile stretch of I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road, adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct, lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards and places a four-acre park over a portion of the lowered interstate. The Public Art Selection Panel for these projects is very invested in cultural diversity, local history and community resiliency, and aspire to create gathering spaces that are inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all.

New requests for qualifications, open through Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

Denver Central 70 Cover Park "Bookends": Budget - $200,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art Selection Panel has identified two "bookend" locations for sculptural works. One sculpture will be located on the Columbine Street end of the park and one sculpture on the Clayton Street end of the park. The panel will select one artist or artist team for the project. The panel hopes to see artworks that reflect the rich cultures of the area, both current and historical. The artworks should demonstrate a connection to the community and be inspiring, inter-generational and innovative, and have an educational focus. The works could also be playful and kid-friendly. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11082.

Denver Central 70 Cover Park Plaza Sculpture: Budget - $200,000, Open to International Artists or Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel has identified one central area for this sculptural work. This site is in the central plaza, between the soccer fields and the outdoor amphitheater. The panel is very invested in cultural diversity, local history and community resiliency, and aspires to create gathering spaces that are inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all. The artwork should demonstrate a connection to the community and be inspiring, inter-generational and innovative, and have an educational focus. The work could also be playful and kid-friendly, as well as potentially kinetic. Artists could incorporate a vertical element to promote visibility from within and outside the park. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11081.

Denver Central 70 Cover Park Mosaic: Budget - $150,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The City and County of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission up to two artists or artist teams to create original mosaic public artworks for the Central 70 Cover Park. The selection panel has identified two park locations for mosaic artworks. The first location for mosaic art includes 12 "gateway" structures near the park, each with a surface area of approximately three feet by five feet. The total square footage for art in these gateway structures is approximately 180 feet. The allocated budget for this portion of the project is $100,000. The second location for mosaic art is the community building with a total surface area of approximately 105 square feet with an allocated budget of $50,000. The artworks should demonstrate a connection to the community and be inspiring, inter-generational and innovative, and have an educational focus. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11080.

Interested applicants may submit qualifications for any or all of the commissions at CallForEntry.org through Thursday, Dec. 15, 11:59 p.m. MST. Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for these three Requests for Qualifications: Denver Central 70 Cover Park "bookends," "sculpture and mosaic Public Art projects. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

www.ArtsandVenues.com

About Denver Public Art

Denver's Public Art Program was established in 1988 as an Executive Order under Mayor Federico Peña. The order, enacted into Ordinance by Denver City Council in 1991, directs that 1% of any capital improvement project over $1 million undertaken by the City, be set aside for the inclusion of art. Over the past 30 years these artworks, along with the historic and donated works of art, make up the City's Public Art Collection. The Public Art Collection has expanded the opportunity for Denver residents to experience art in public places.

www.DenverPublicArt.org