Denver Arts & Venues Seeking Candidates For Denver Commission On Cultural Affairs And SCFD Denver County Cultural Council

Denver Arts & Venues has announced they are now accepting applications for the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs and the SCFD Denver County Cultural Council.

"Both the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs and the Denver County Cultural Council play important roles in Denver's arts and cultural landscape," said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "The Commission on Cultural Affairs serves Denver Arts & Venues by overseeing our Denver Public Art program, and they advise on key issues while acting as community ambassadors. The SCFD Denver County Cultural Council manages the distribution of SCFD Tier III funding to Denver organizations."

Both groups are comprised of dynamic arts and culture advocates and are committed to the mission and goals of Denver Arts & Venues and the SCFD.

Denver Arts & Venues is seeking candidates for the mayor-appointed Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs who represent Denver's diverse community, and is specifically looking for leaders with the following backgrounds and experience:

Artists, Arts Administrators, Cultural Workers, Creative Entrepreneurs, etc.

Board Development and Leadership

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Marketing and Communications

Nonprofit Management

Philanthropy

Real Estate and Built Environment

Strategic Planning and Implementation

Community Engagement

The Mayor of Denver appoints commissioners for three-year terms and can serve up to two consecutive terms. The Commission meets monthly the first Tuesday of each month from 4-6 p.m. at various cultural organizations across the city. Additional information on the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs, including application details, can be found at www.ArtsandVenues.com/DCCA.

The Denver County Cultural Council is a board authorized by the State of Colorado and appointed by Denver City Council to distribute SCFD Tier III revenues to art, cultural and science organizations in Denver. Interested individuals should be active within the community and have professional, volunteer, participant or advocatory experience in arts, culture and/or history. Applicants should have a citywide perspective and be willing to commit at least 15 to 20 hours per month to the Denver County Cultural Council during the annual grant application review period, from April through June. Additional information on the SCFD Denver County Cultural Council, including application details, can be found at www.ArtsandVenues.com/SCFD-DCCC.

Applications for either board are due Friday, March 31, 5 p.m. and applicants must reside within the City and County of Denver.

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich and advance Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, cultural, and entertainment opportunities for all. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here, Denver Music Advancement Fund, implementation of Denver's Cultural Plan and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

www.ArtsandVenues.com

The SCFD is a seven-county tax district created within Colorado law, approved by Colorado's General Assembly, and renewed by voters multiple times over more than 30 years. Just one penny on every $10 in sales and use tax collected goes to SCFD. County Cultural Councils are made up of residents of each SCFD county who volunteer to help the county chart its cultural future. The councils are appointed by the board of county commissioners or city council to review applications from organizations funded by the SCFD and recommend funding options for those organizations. The Denver County Cultural Council (DCCC) is the grant review council for Denver's Tier III SCFD funds. The council consists of a representative of Denver Arts & Venues, Visit Denver and Denver Public Schools, and eight members selected at-large.

www.SCFD.org