Denver Arts & Venues Requests Submissions For A New Denver Public Art Project: 56th Avenue Corridor

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for a new Denver Public Art project: 56th Avenue corridor.

“The project area spans more than three miles and passes through Montbello, and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge,” said Meg Pursell, Denver Public Art program administrator. “This new Denver Public Art project offers an opportunity for artists to explore the history of these unique areas, and honor both the past and present stories of the communities through which 56th Avenue passes.”

Details

56th Avenue Corridor between Peoria Street and Peña Boulevard.

Budget: Approximately $275,000. Open to artists or artist teams residing in the United States

The artwork should by dynamic, exploring the concepts of motion and energy, and inspire and engage the diverse communities, including pedestrians, motorists and bicyclists, who will enjoy the multi-use path along the north side of 56th Avenue. The selection panel strongly encourages applicants who have a connection to the Montbello neighborhood. The artwork should amplify the stories of the area, including the community's history and narratives.

Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=13187 through Monday, April 8, 11:59 p.m. MST.

Denver Public Art

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Wednesday, March 20, 5:30 p.m. MST for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for this Request for Qualifications. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.