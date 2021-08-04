Denver Arts & Venues Calls For Local Artists, Businesses To Connect With Others Through Art Drop Day Denver

Denver Arts & Venues calls for local artists and businesses to delight and surprise Denver residents, and create positive connections through art by committing to participate in World Art Drop Day Tuesday, Sept. 7.

World Art Drop Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of September and was conceived by Utah's Jake Parker with the goal of connecting people to one another, and generating random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving.

"Especially now, people need a vehicle for connection, and Art Drop Day is a simple way to spread joy and encourage community," says Denver Arts & Venues Strategic Partnerships & Community Programming Specialist Brooke Dilling. "Since Arts & Venues started promoting Art Drop Day in 2015, we have seen participation grow dramatically, with people not only dropping art on the first Tuesday of September, but also throughout the year. The Facebook group has grown from 900 members in 2018 to almost 3600 now."

So, how do artists, businesses and individuals get involved? First, artists commit to participate by filling out the online form and creating a small, inexpensive piece or two to share on Art Drop Day. Businesses can support local artists by purchasing artwork or art supplies, or they can or host an art making party with their staff. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, artists and other participants hide art around town. Next, they drop hints and clues on social media so people can find their creations, and finally the artists and participants watch and wait for someone to discover the hidden works.

The public can participate in the fun and search for art by following #artdropday and #artdropdenver on social media, or by joining the Art Drop Denver Facebook group.

There is no deadline for artists who wish to participate in Art Drop Denver. More information and FAQs can be found on ArtsandVenues.com.