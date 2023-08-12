Denver Arts & Venues Calls For Community to Connect With Others Through Denver Art Drop Day

Denver Arts & Venues has called for local artists, businesses and community members to delight and surprise Denver residents, and create positive connections through art by participating in World Art Drop Day Tuesday, Sept. 5.

World Art Drop Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of September and was conceived by Utah's Jake Parker with the goal of connecting people to one another and generating random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving.

“Denver Arts & Venues has been promoting Art Drop Denver since 2015, and year over year, we see participation and excitement grow,” said Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues. “Art Drop Day really exemplifies our agency's model of 'Good Times, For Good.' Not only is it a feel-good day, but it's also a small way to support art, culture and community on a neighborhood scale.”

Denver Arts & Venues will be celebrating the day by providing members of City Council and Mayor Mike Johnston with mini versions of Lawrence Argent's “I See What You Mean” (more commonly known as the Big Blue Bear found at Colorado Convention Center). These city officials will then hide the blue bears in their city council district and around town for Denver residents and visitors to find.

Denver Arts & Venues is also inviting the Denver community to get in on the fun!

Artists, businesses and individuals can commit to participate by filling out the online form and then creating or purchasing a small, inexpensive piece or two to share on Art Drop Day. People can support local artists by purchasing artwork, but they can also purchase art supplies or host an art making party with their friends, family or co-workers. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, artists and other participants hide art around town. Next, they drop hints and clues on social media so people can find their creations, and finally the artists and participants watch and wait for someone to discover the hidden works. The “art” hidden on Art Drop Day can be anything creative – from paintings to pottery to jewelry to postcards to magnets to textile pieces and more!

The public can participate in the fun and search for art by following #ArtDropDay and #ArtDropDenver on social media, or by joining the Art Drop Denver Facebook group.

There is no deadline for people to sign up to participate in Art Drop Denver. More information and FAQs can be found on ArtsandVenues.com/ArtDrop.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for all. Denver Arts & Venues operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building, using proceeds from events at these venues – not government funding – to run and maintain these facilities and to provide access to art for all through free and low-cost community events, grants for artists and arts organizations, public art and art education. Using Good Times, For Good.

www.ArtsandVenues.com