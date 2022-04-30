Denver Arts & Venues Announces Performers for Five Points Jazz Festival

In honor of International Jazz Day, April 30, Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the performers for the annual Five Points Jazz Festival returning in-person, Saturday, June 4, noon to 11 p.m., to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

The culturally diverse festival showcases everything from smooth jazz to bop to swing to funk, and takes place on Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets, and features 50 bands playing live music on 11 stages throughout the day. Five Points Jazz Festival will kick off with a parade down Welton Street at noon.

"The last time we had an in-person Five Points Jazz Festival was in 2019, when we drew record numbers of attendees," said Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues Manager of Cultural Programs. In 2020, the festival went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021, Denver Arts & Venues dedicated funding to Five Points Jazz Activation grants."

"We're thrilled to not only continue funding Five Points Jazz Activation Grants this year, but also to return to Welton Street for the 2022 Five Points Jazz Festival," she continued. "It's exciting to bring folks together in person to celebrate our local jazz musicians and the cultural heritage and contemporary vibrancy of the neighborhood."

Denver Arts & Venues and Mile High Festivals are also seeking volunteers to help bring the event to life. Those interested can sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/go/jazzfest.

Entertainment Schedule:

Along Welton Street from 29th Street to Arts & Venues Stage

12 p.m. - Parade featuring Tivoli Club Brass Band

The 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave.

1:15 p.m. - Kalamari Desert

3:00 p.m. - Justin Allison and Bob Rebholz

4:45 p.m. - J's Ruckus

6:30 p.m. - The Matt Skellenger Group

8:15 p.m. - Zach Rich Sextet

10:00 p.m. - Denver Jazz Trio

brother jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton St.

1:30 p.m. - Tenia Nelson Trio (TNT!)

3:00 p.m. - Creative Love: Happening!

4:30 p.m. - Joe Bonner Legacy Jam Session

Coffee at The Point, 710 E. 26th Ave.

12:30 p.m. - Blame It On The Bossa Nova

2:00 p.m. - Harry Drabkin Quartet

3:30 p.m. - Gregory Goodloe Quartet

5:00 p.m. - Tom Amend Octet

6:30 p.m. - The Linda Theus-Lee Project

8:00 p.m. - Annie Booth Sextet

Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton St.

12:00 p.m. - ElektroHornz

1:30 p.m. - 2B3 Organ Trio

3:00 p.m. - Rico Jones Quartet

Denver Arts & Venues Stage, 25th and Welton

12:00 p.m. - Tivoli Club Brass Band

1:30 p.m. - Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors

3:00 p.m. - Stafford Hunter & Continuum

4:30 p.m. - Donna Scott Quintet

6:00 p.m. - Brad Goode Quintet

George Morrison Heritage Stage, 27th and California

1:00 p.m. - Five Points Heritage

2:30 p.m. - Rich Chiaraluce Quintet

4:00 p.m. - Hugh Ragin and the Messengers of Peace

5:30 p.m. - Expeditions Quintet

7:00 p.m. - Splifftet

Good Zuur, 2801 Welton St.

7:30 p.m. - TBA

9:30 p.m. - The Jack Hadley Band

11:30 p.m. - TBA

White Claw Hard Seltzer Stage, 29th and Welton

12:30 p.m. - The Republic

2:00 p.m. - Rob Mullins

3:30 p.m. - Bob Montgomery's Little Big Band

5:00 p.m. - Colorado Mambo Orchestra

6:30 p.m. - Buckner Funken Jazz

The Lydian, 2590 Welton St.

3:30 p.m. - Nice Work Jazz Combo

5:00 p.m. - Anaerobic

7:30 p.m. - Terri Jo Jenkins Quintet

Coca-Cola Stage, 26th and California

1:00 p.m. - Wil Alston Band

2:30 p.m. - Conjunto Colores

4:00 p.m. - Lex Quasar and The Sonic Stomp

5:30 p.m. - Ron Ivory and Suite ti

7:00 p.m. - Ricky Earl Band Featuring Cherise

The Roxy Theatre, 2549 Welton St.

1:00 p.m. - Domi Edson Trio

2:30 p.m. - Jenna McLean Quintet

4:15 p.m. - Dexter Payne Quintet + Elena Camerin Young & Khabu Doug Young

6:00 p.m. - Bailey Hinkley Grogan Quartet

7:30 p.m. - Gabriel Santiago Project

9:00 p.m. - Wellington Bullings

10:30 p.m. - Los Luces

For more information and complete schedule please visit: ArtsandVenues.com/FivePointsJazz .