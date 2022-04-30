Denver Arts & Venues Announces Performers for Five Points Jazz Festival
The festival is set to return on June 4th.
In honor of International Jazz Day, April 30, Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to announce the performers for the annual Five Points Jazz Festival returning in-person, Saturday, June 4, noon to 11 p.m., to celebrate the music, culture and roots of Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.
The culturally diverse festival showcases everything from smooth jazz to bop to swing to funk, and takes place on Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets, and features 50 bands playing live music on 11 stages throughout the day. Five Points Jazz Festival will kick off with a parade down Welton Street at noon.
"The last time we had an in-person Five Points Jazz Festival was in 2019, when we drew record numbers of attendees," said Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues Manager of Cultural Programs. In 2020, the festival went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021, Denver Arts & Venues dedicated funding to Five Points Jazz Activation grants."
"We're thrilled to not only continue funding Five Points Jazz Activation Grants this year, but also to return to Welton Street for the 2022 Five Points Jazz Festival," she continued. "It's exciting to bring folks together in person to celebrate our local jazz musicians and the cultural heritage and contemporary vibrancy of the neighborhood."
Denver Arts & Venues and Mile High Festivals are also seeking volunteers to help bring the event to life. Those interested can sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/go/jazzfest.
Entertainment Schedule:
Along Welton Street from 29th Street to Arts & Venues Stage
12 p.m. - Parade featuring Tivoli Club Brass Band
The 715 Club, 715 E. 26th Ave.
1:15 p.m. - Kalamari Desert
3:00 p.m. - Justin Allison and Bob Rebholz
4:45 p.m. - J's Ruckus
6:30 p.m. - The Matt Skellenger Group
8:15 p.m. - Zach Rich Sextet
10:00 p.m. - Denver Jazz Trio
brother jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton St.
1:30 p.m. - Tenia Nelson Trio (TNT!)
3:00 p.m. - Creative Love: Happening!
4:30 p.m. - Joe Bonner Legacy Jam Session
Coffee at The Point, 710 E. 26th Ave.
12:30 p.m. - Blame It On The Bossa Nova
2:00 p.m. - Harry Drabkin Quartet
3:30 p.m. - Gregory Goodloe Quartet
5:00 p.m. - Tom Amend Octet
6:30 p.m. - The Linda Theus-Lee Project
8:00 p.m. - Annie Booth Sextet
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton St.
12:00 p.m. - ElektroHornz
1:30 p.m. - 2B3 Organ Trio
3:00 p.m. - Rico Jones Quartet
Denver Arts & Venues Stage, 25th and Welton
12:00 p.m. - Tivoli Club Brass Band
1:30 p.m. - Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors
3:00 p.m. - Stafford Hunter & Continuum
4:30 p.m. - Donna Scott Quintet
6:00 p.m. - Brad Goode Quintet
George Morrison Heritage Stage, 27th and California
1:00 p.m. - Five Points Heritage
2:30 p.m. - Rich Chiaraluce Quintet
4:00 p.m. - Hugh Ragin and the Messengers of Peace
5:30 p.m. - Expeditions Quintet
7:00 p.m. - Splifftet
Good Zuur, 2801 Welton St.
7:30 p.m. - TBA
9:30 p.m. - The Jack Hadley Band
11:30 p.m. - TBA
White Claw Hard Seltzer Stage, 29th and Welton
12:30 p.m. - The Republic
2:00 p.m. - Rob Mullins
3:30 p.m. - Bob Montgomery's Little Big Band
5:00 p.m. - Colorado Mambo Orchestra
6:30 p.m. - Buckner Funken Jazz
The Lydian, 2590 Welton St.
3:30 p.m. - Nice Work Jazz Combo
5:00 p.m. - Anaerobic
7:30 p.m. - Terri Jo Jenkins Quintet
Coca-Cola Stage, 26th and California
1:00 p.m. - Wil Alston Band
2:30 p.m. - Conjunto Colores
4:00 p.m. - Lex Quasar and The Sonic Stomp
5:30 p.m. - Ron Ivory and Suite ti
7:00 p.m. - Ricky Earl Band Featuring Cherise
The Roxy Theatre, 2549 Welton St.
1:00 p.m. - Domi Edson Trio
2:30 p.m. - Jenna McLean Quintet
4:15 p.m. - Dexter Payne Quintet + Elena Camerin Young & Khabu Doug Young
6:00 p.m. - Bailey Hinkley Grogan Quartet
7:30 p.m. - Gabriel Santiago Project
9:00 p.m. - Wellington Bullings
10:30 p.m. - Los Luces
For more information and complete schedule please visit: ArtsandVenues.com/FivePointsJazz.
Welton Street will be closed from 24th to Downing streets starting 6 p.m. June 3, reopening 5 a.m. June 5. Festival attendees will be asked to undergo security checks at festival entrances. A list of prohibited items is available online.