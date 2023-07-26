Dazzle and The Pec Legacy Project Collaborate on a New Venture

Dazzle will make the official move to 1080 14th Street in the DPAC on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, with two shows each night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

DazzleJazz is giving the El Chapultepec legacy project a home in its new Denver Performing Arts Complex location.  El Chapultepec was a historic jazz and blues venue that operated for 87 years at 20th and Market streets before closing in Dec. 2020. The building has since been sold and is slated for re-development by Monfort Companies. Earlier this month Angela Guerrero and Anna Diaz, owners of El Chapultepec, launched the website ThePecLegacy.com.  “The website is a place for the community to reminisce, watch our short documentary, browse photographs, share your Pec stories, and buy merch. But the El Chapultepec Piano Lounge at Dazzle is a place to look forward” says Anna Diaz. 

While providing vastly different musical experiences, Dazzle and El Chapultepec share the same passion to provide stages for diverse groups of artists to share their craft with listeners. Dazzle gives space to a variety of local, national, and international touring acts to showcase their original work at ticketed events. El Chapultepec is more well-known as being a space for musical improvisation and surprise sit-ins, come as you are and no cover charge. Donald Rossa, owner of DazzleJazz said, “this partnership is designed to elevate the best that both clubs have to offer to Denver.” 

Dazzle’s newest location in the Denver Performing Arts Complex is an opportunity to bring both philosophies to one beautiful new space, surrounded by art and creativity, including the El Chapultepec Legacy Collection, an installment by artist Shay Guerrero, commissioned by Deborah and Jim Frank. These paintings honor the Hispanic and Chicano influences on jazz in Colorado. 

  • “With Love, Freddy Rodriguez Sr.”
  • “With Love, Carlos Lando”
  • “With Love, Jerry Krantz”
  • “With Love, Flo Hernandez-Ramos” 
  • “With Love, Tina Cartagena”
  • “With Love, Arturo Gomez”

The title, “With Love,” symbolizes the gifts each of these individuals have put out into the world, their love letters to the community.

El Chapultepec Piano Bar at Dazzle will host “The Late Set” 11pm to 1am Thursday-Saturday nights starting in the fall and will feature a variety of favorite bands from The Pec keeping the legacy alive by hosting talented artists and ensuring live music is accessible to all with no cover charge. The goal is to capture the essence of The Pec’s music experience, not duplicate the original. It’s a great space to get a night cap after the Dazzle shows, a DPAC performance, or another gig. 

ThePecLegacy.com is raising funds for the project. Donors can get a miniature replica of the iconic stage mirror, or a gallery-mounted print of Marc Sabatella’s painting “The Pec,” among other gifts. Reach out to anna@thepeclegacy.com for information on how to become a donor. 

Dazzle will make the official move to 1080 14th Street in the DPAC on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, with two shows each night at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. René Marie and Dawn Clement will perform with John Gunther, Steve Kovalcheck, Seth Lewis, and Dru Heller. Tickets for the all-ages concerts are $15-$45 via dazzledenver.com.



