DCPA Tickets Go On Sale With All-Inclusive Pricing

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced that all remaining announced titles will go on sale to the public later this month with all-inclusive pricing to align with Colorado’s new ticketing transparency law.

“In support of Colorado’s new ticket transparency law, the DCPA is rolling out all-inclusive pricing. The price you see on our website, denvercenter.org, is the price you’ll pay — including the base ticket cost, all fees, and the city seat tax,” says Janice Sinden, DCPA CEO & President. “With almost thirty shows on sale by the end of August it is an excellent time to remind ticket buyers that the DCPA cannot guarantee the authenticity or price of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller such as brokers or individuals, so please be sure to always purchase online through denvercenter.org for guaranteed legitimate tickets and all-inclusive prices.”

SHOWS ON SALE AUG 9

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Sep 27-Nov 3, 2024, Kilstrom Theatre

Olney Theatre Company production of Avaaz, Oct 4-Nov 17, 2024, Singleton Theatre

The Reservoir, Jan 17-Mar 9, 2025, Singleton Theatre

The Suffragette’s Murder, Feb 7-Mar 9, 2025, Kilstrom Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors, Apr 11-May 18, 2025, Wolf Theatre

The Hot Wing King, Apr 25- May 25, 2025, Kilstrom Theatre

SHOWS ON SALE AUG 23

Gutenberg! The Musical!, Nov 2, 2024-May 4, 2025, Garner Galleria Theatre

New date added - Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Dec 2, 2024, Buell Theatre

Back to the Future: The Musical, Jan 22-Feb 9, 2025, Buell Theatre

Mean Girls, Feb 25-Mar 2, 2025, Buell Theatre

Life of Pi, Mar 18-30, 2025, Buell Theatre

THE WIZ, Apr 8-26, 2025, Buell Theatre

The Addams Family, May 2-4, 2025, Buell Theatre

THE BOOK OF MORMON, May 6-18, 2025, Buell Theatre

& Juliet, Jun 4-15, 2025, Buell Theatre

MAMMA MIA!, Jun 25-29, 2025, Buell Theatre

Some Like it Hot, Jul 8-20, 2025, Buell Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aug 5-10, 2025, Buell Theatre

Subscribers have pre-sale access to the show titles listed above NOW. To purchase a subscription visit denvercenter.org/subscriptions-memberships.

SHOWS ON SALE NOW

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody, NOW-Aug 11, 2024, Garner Galleria Theatre

Wicked, NOW-Aug 25, 2024, Buell Theatre

DARKFIELD, NOW-Sep 1, 2024, The Bird Lot

Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Sep 4-22, 2024, Garner Galleria Theatre

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Sep 10, 2024, Buell Theatre

Hamlet, Sep 13-Oct 6, 2024, Wolf Theatre

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Sep 22-Oct 5, 2024, Buell Theatre

Hamilton, Oct 16-Nov 24, 2024, Buell Theatre

Elephant & Piggie’s “We are in a Play!”, Oct 18-Dec 22, 2024, Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition, Oct 22, 2024-Jan 5, 2025, DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park®

A Christmas Carol, Nov 22-Dec 29, 2024, Wolf Theatre

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov 29-Dec 1, 2024, Buell Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Dec 6-8, 2024, Buell Theatre

Funny Girl, Dec 10-22, 2024, Buell Theatre

Patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year.

