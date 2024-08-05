DCPA Tickets Go On Sale With All-Inclusive Pricing

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced that all remaining announced titles will go on sale to the public later this month with all-inclusive pricing to align with Colorado’s new ticketing transparency law.
“In support of Colorado’s new ticket transparency law, the DCPA is rolling out all-inclusive pricing. The price you see on our website, denvercenter.org, is the price you’ll pay — including the base ticket cost, all fees, and the city seat tax,” says Janice Sinden, DCPA CEO & President. “With almost thirty shows on sale by the end of August it is an excellent time to remind ticket buyers that the DCPA cannot guarantee the authenticity or price of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller such as brokers or individuals, so please be sure to always purchase online through denvercenter.org for guaranteed legitimate tickets and all-inclusive prices.”
SHOWS ON SALE AUG 9
- I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Sep 27-Nov 3, 2024, Kilstrom Theatre
- Olney Theatre Company production of Avaaz, Oct 4-Nov 17, 2024, Singleton Theatre
- The Reservoir, Jan 17-Mar 9, 2025, Singleton Theatre
- The Suffragette’s Murder, Feb 7-Mar 9, 2025, Kilstrom Theatre
- Little Shop of Horrors, Apr 11-May 18, 2025, Wolf Theatre
- The Hot Wing King, Apr 25- May 25, 2025, Kilstrom Theatre
SHOWS ON SALE AUG 23
- Gutenberg! The Musical!, Nov 2, 2024-May 4, 2025, Garner Galleria Theatre
- New date added - Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Dec 2, 2024, Buell Theatre
- Back to the Future: The Musical, Jan 22-Feb 9, 2025, Buell Theatre
- Mean Girls, Feb 25-Mar 2, 2025, Buell Theatre
- Life of Pi, Mar 18-30, 2025, Buell Theatre
- THE WIZ, Apr 8-26, 2025, Buell Theatre
- The Addams Family, May 2-4, 2025, Buell Theatre
- THE BOOK OF MORMON, May 6-18, 2025, Buell Theatre
- & Juliet, Jun 4-15, 2025, Buell Theatre
- MAMMA MIA!, Jun 25-29, 2025, Buell Theatre
- Some Like it Hot, Jul 8-20, 2025, Buell Theatre
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aug 5-10, 2025, Buell Theatre
Subscribers have pre-sale access to the show titles listed above NOW. To purchase a subscription visit denvercenter.org/subscriptions-memberships.
SHOWS ON SALE NOW
- The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody, NOW-Aug 11, 2024, Garner Galleria Theatre
- Wicked, NOW-Aug 25, 2024, Buell Theatre
- DARKFIELD, NOW-Sep 1, 2024, The Bird Lot
- Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, Sep 4-22, 2024, Garner Galleria Theatre
- Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, Sep 10, 2024, Buell Theatre
- Hamlet, Sep 13-Oct 6, 2024, Wolf Theatre
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Sep 22-Oct 5, 2024, Buell Theatre
- Hamilton, Oct 16-Nov 24, 2024, Buell Theatre
- Elephant & Piggie’s “We are in a Play!”, Oct 18-Dec 22, 2024, Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre
- MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition, Oct 22, 2024-Jan 5, 2025, DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park®
- A Christmas Carol, Nov 22-Dec 29, 2024, Wolf Theatre
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov 29-Dec 1, 2024, Buell Theatre
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Dec 6-8, 2024, Buell Theatre
- Funny Girl, Dec 10-22, 2024, Buell Theatre
Patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year.
