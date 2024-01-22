Cypherbird Projects to Bring THE UNEXPECTED To Junkyard Social in March

Experience a night of surprise and wonder with this unique theatrical event.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Cypherbird Projects to Bring THE UNEXPECTED To Junkyard Social in March

Cypherbird Projects is excited to present a genre-bending exploration of The Unexpected on March 9, 2024, at Junkyard Social Club. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.cypherbird.org.

The Unexpected will unfold in an immersive evening featuring a captivating blend of comedy, storytelling, poetry, and visual and interactive art.

"After a well-received event in September, I'm excited to return to Junkyard Social Club with a new cross-genre experience that brings together local artists from different disciplines on a central theme," says Cypherbird Projects founder Lisa Wagner Erickson.

Creative Team

Concept & Curation: Lisa Wagner Erickson 

Director: Veronica-Straight Lingo 

Creative Artists

  • Cristina A. Bejan (poetry and performance art)

  • Lisa Wagner Erickson (playwriting)

  • Grace Gee (visual and installation art)

  • Cara Leoni (stand-up comedy)

  • Katie Mason (performance and interactive art)

  • Sara Rockinger (visual art)

  • Veronica Straight-Lingo (sketch comedy)

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: The Unexpected, A Multi-Genre MashUp of Performance & Interactive Arts

WHEN: March 9, 2024

  • 6:30 p.m.: Doors Open, Mingling, Interactive Art

  • 7:00 p.m.: Performance Begins

WHERE: Junkyard Social Club, Boulder, CO.     

TICKETS: $15 on Eventbrite

LINKS

About Cypherbird Projects and Multi-Genre MashUps

Cypherbird Projects is dedicated to creating imaginative and unconventional theatrical and multi-genre art featuring interdisciplinary work by a variety of local creatives. Creative Director Lisa Wagner Erickson launched the Muti-genre MashUp projects virtually via Theater 29 during the lockdown days of the pandemic to connect Colorado artists and audiences. Erickson launched cross-genre in-person events through Cypherbird Projects in 2023. Starting with The Unexpected, plans are in the works to connect Boulder and Denver audiences to unconventional theatrical and multi-genre arts in 2024.

The Unexpected - Creative Artist Bios

Cristina A. Bejan, Ph.D., is a multi-lingual Romanian-American theatre artist, historian, and poet living in Denver, Colorado. A Rhodes Scholar, she is also the founder of the arts platform Bucharest Inside the Beltway (BiB) and the author of two award-winning books (history and poetry). She has written 19 plays, and her work has been produced in four countries.

Lisa Wagner Erickson is a playwright, theatre artist -and occasional signer and performance artist. Her varied experience includes singing at Red Rocks, performing sketch comedy at Boulder Theater, and plays that have been developed and produced across the United States. She is the founder of Cypherbird Projects and the former owner and creative director of Theater 29.

Grace Gee is the owner of Healing Grace Studio and works in a variety of media, including sculpture, fiber, artist books, and installation. She has exhibited across the US in both group and solo exhibitions. Her award-winning work has brought her invitations to exhibitions, artist residencies, interviews, and publishing.

Cara Leoni  (she/her) is an up-and-coming comedian and an OG queer. A self-described rascal, you can find her performing at local bars, comedy clubs, and teacher lounges across the front range. 

Katie Mason was the 2023 Poet Laureate for the 40W Arts District in Denver. She is also a stand-up comic, a Licensed Psychotherapist, and performs regularly for the International Association for the Study of Dreams.

Veronica Straight-Lingo Veronica Straight-Lingo is an Actor/Director/Improviser/Designer in the Denver/Boulder Area. She has worked with numerous local theatre companies and improv groups and produces and hosts Metro Arts on KGNU, 88.5 FM, 1390 AM, and online at Click Here.

Sara Rockinger is a visual and fiber artist based in Lafayette, Colorado. Her work has been included in national and international exhibitions, including the Textile Museum in Washington D.C., and has been published in Fiber Arts Magazine and FiberArt Now, the books Freestyle Machine Embroidery by Carol Shin and Dimensional Cloth: Sculpture by Contemporary Textile Artists by Andra Stanton. 




