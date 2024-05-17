Arvada Center to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community With June Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities and its community partners will be celebrating and uplifting LGBTQ+ communities with several events planned through the month of June. From documentary film screenings to a collaborative concert that weaves compelling stories with music and poetry, the Arvada Center provides opportunities for both our LGBTQ+ communities and allies to learn, embrace, and foster deeper relationships and understanding with each other.

On June 5th in our Black Box Theatre, Voices of Honor: LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers On Screen presents a double feature film screening of two documentaries that capture stories of resilience and triumph. Joanne Marie Conte, the first elected transgender city council member in U.S. history, and Lt. Col. Linda Campbell were both pioneers who fought for acceptance and blazed trails for LGBTQ+ people everywhere. Their documentaries will be followed by a panel discussion, organized by the filmmaker and Colorado Representative Brianna Titone. All net proceeds for this event will be donated to Out Boulder County.

On June 13th in our Main Stage Theatre, the Denver Gay Men's Chorus will perform Shout!, where they raise their voices to the songs of the LGBTQIA+ composers and performers who were brave enough to inspire the world with their truth. The Denver Gay Men's Chorus has been an LGBTQ+ catalyst for change through musical excellence since its founding in 1982. The 140-member ensemble is one of the premier gay performing arts organizations in the Rocky Mountain Region.

On June 15th in our Main Stage Theatre, we will host Kaleidoscope, an event that combines a unique blend of original music, poetry, and improvisation. This collaborative concert weaves compelling new stories from the heart of our community with extraordinary tunes and harmonies, exploring contemporary issues of gender identity and inviting audiences to an experience of shared discovery. This event is presented with the Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Standley Lake Public Library, and is free to the public.

Tickets for Voices of Honor are on sale now for $15, and tickets to Denver Gay Men's Chorus Shout! are also on sale now starting at $25. Admission to Kaleidoscope is free with an RSVP. All tickets can be purchased online at arvadacenter.org or by calling the Arvada Center Box Office at 720.898.7200.

Voices of Honor: LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers On Screen

Documentary films by El Dorado Films, in association with Veteran Documentary Corps

Conte: Transitioning Politics about Joanne Marie Conte

Directed by Daniel Leonard Bernardi

Do Ask, Do Tell: The Linda Campbell Story about Lt. Col. Linda Campbell

Directed by Birdy Wei-Ting Hung

Panel discussion organized by Colorado Representative Brianna Titone

June 5 at 7:30pm

Black Box Theatre

Visir the event page: https://arvadacenter.org/events/voices-of-honor

Denver Gay Men's Chorus: Shout!

June 13 at 7:00pm

Main Stage Theatre

Visit the event page: https://arvadacenter.org/events/denver-gay-mens-chorus-shout

Kaleidoscope

Presented with the Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Standley Lake Public Library

Music played by Lindsie Katz and Rafa Prendergast

Poetry by Hayden Dansky

June 15 at 7:30pm

Main Stage Theatre

Visit the event page: https://arvadacenter.org/events/kaleidoscope

