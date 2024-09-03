Cypherbird Projects Presents A Staged Reading Of STEALING STARLIGHT

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cypherbird Projects will present a staged reading of STEALING STARLIGHT, a fantastical new play by local playwright Lisa Wagner Erickson, at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at the Trident Cafe. Name your price tickets are available at www.cypherbird.org

The night will kick off with a lively and fanciful performance by drag artist Weird Alnite.

About the Play:

Developed with the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Writer's Group, STEALING STARLIGHT is a fractured fairytale about a perilous escape from a gnome kingdom under a storm drain. The play follows Burd, a gnome who is banished for snatching plastic jewels from the tyrannical King Gob (pronounced "Bob" with a G). In a desperate bid to reclaim her shiny treasures, Burd recruits a frazzled librarian and two interns to help her steal all of King's plastic jewels and his bedazzled sword and throne. Will she succeed or turn to ceramic, trapped in darkness and forever alone?

"I feel fortunate to have developed this play as a member of the final iteration of the BETC Writer's Group led by Heather Beasley, and I am excited to work with such a talented director and actors for the staged reading," says playwright and Cypherbird Projects founder Lisa Wagner Erickson.

Directed by Candace Joice, the staged reading will feature the talents of Shauna Earp-Ballinger, Lauren Michelle Long, JC Maheu, Veronica Straight-Lingo, and Sadie Gracelynn Trigg.




