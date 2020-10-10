Curious Theatre Presents Digital Production of HILLARY AND CLINTON

The production is streaming on demand October 3 – 24, 2020.

Curious Theatre presents a digital production of Hillary and Clinton by Lucas Hnath. The production is streaming on demand October 3 - 24, 2020.

Buy tickets HERE

In a parallel universe set during the 2008 national primaries, we meet Hillary Clinton as she navigates through her troubled campaign for President of the United States. The gang's all there - campaign strategists, her husband Bill, and even Barack Obama. Sound familiar? However, this is a universe with infinite possibilities...one where anything might happen. History, gender, relationships and a flip-of-the-coin all come into play in Hillary and Clinton, in her quest to become the first female President of the United States. With the upcoming 2020 election squarely before us, looking back through this myriad of "what-ifs" proves to be both insightful and entertaining in this Regional Premiere by award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath.

Featuring beloved company members Dee Covington, Eric Sandvold, Cajardo Lindsey and Josh Robinson.

Learn more at https://www.curioustheatre.org/event/hillary-and-clinton/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You