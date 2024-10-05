Curious Theatre Company to Present RYAN'S PUB, TRIVIA NIGHT at Cap City Tavern

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curious Theatre Company will present "Ryan's Pub, Trivia Night" at Cap City Tavern, an immersive staged reading that promises high-stakes excitement and engaging drama on three Wednesdays-October 16, 23, and 30-at Cap City Tavern.

Pull up a bar stool and dive into the gripping story of Marci and Richie, the reigning champions of trivia at Ryan's Pub in Pittsburgh. Perfect for Spooky Season, this immersive staged reading blends the thrill of competition with a compelling narrative that will keep you hooked from start to finish. During the event, Cap City Tavern will offer its full menu, drink discounts, and a special cocktail crafted just for the reading, ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees. Bringing Marci and Richie to life will be Denver actor and director, Mare Trevathan and Curious Artistic Company Member Michael McNeill.

Event Details:

Dates: October 16, 23, and 30 (Wednesdays)

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Cap City Tavern, 1247 Bannock St. Denver CO 80204

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Tickets: Purchase tickets online at https://www.curioustheatre.org/event/ryans-pub-trivia-night/

