Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Rory Scovel Comes To Boulder Theater, October 6

Rory Scovel can currently be seen starring as Danny in Apple TV+'s hour-long series PHYSICAL, as well as in Paramount Picture's BABYLON.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Comedian Rory Scovel Comes To Boulder Theater, October 6

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RORY SCOVEL: THE LAST TOUR to Boulder Theater on Friday, October 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here.

Rory Scovel can currently be seen starring as Danny in Apple TV+'s hour-long series PHYSICAL, as well as in Paramount Picture's BABYLON.

Prior to that, he starred in I FEEL PRETTY opposite Amy Schumer and can be seen in New Line's feature THE HOUSE, ABC's MODERN FAMILY, and NBC's SUPERSTORE, as well as in his Comedy Central series ROBBIE, which he also created. His hour stand-up special RORY SCOVEL TRIES STAND-UP FOR THE FIRST TIME is currently streaming on Netflix.




Phoebe Robinson Comes To The Boulder Theater In October Photo
Phoebe Robinson Comes To The Boulder Theater In October
Phoebe Robinson brings 'Messy AF' to the Boulder Theater.  The performance is on Friday, October 20, 2023.
Youth Lagoon Comes To The Fox Theatre In July Photo
Youth Lagoon Comes To The Fox Theatre In July
Youth Lagoon comes to the Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20 Photo
Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20
Comedian Anthony Jeselnik has announced his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, is coming to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 20. His tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.
Theatre Aspens Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow Photo
Theatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow
Theatre Aspen's popular Local Season Pass program will launch with a special event at Clark’s Market Aspen on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 AM – 6 PM prior to going on-sale to the general public, on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM.

More Hot Stories For You


Phoebe Robinson Comes To The Boulder Theater In OctoberPhoebe Robinson Comes To The Boulder Theater In October
April 5, 2023

Phoebe Robinson brings 'Messy AF' to the Boulder Theater.  The performance is on Friday, October 20, 2023.
Youth Lagoon Comes To The Fox Theatre In JulyYouth Lagoon Comes To The Fox Theatre In July
April 4, 2023

Youth Lagoon comes to the Fox Theatre on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20
April 3, 2023

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik has announced his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, is coming to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 20. His tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.
Theatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch TomorrowTheatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow
April 3, 2023

Theatre Aspen's popular Local Season Pass program will launch with a special event at Clark’s Market Aspen on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 AM – 6 PM prior to going on-sale to the general public, on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM.
SERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces 'Innovation Talks' LineupSERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces 'Innovation Talks' Lineup
March 31, 2023

SeriesFest, the award-winning international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to championing emerging and underserved voices in storytelling, has announced the line-up for this year's signature series, “Innovation Talks.” 
share