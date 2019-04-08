Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble Presents DA VINCI'S DREAMS: MUSIC AND THE NATURE OF GENIUS

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble explores the enigmatic nature of genius in a concert honoring the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. Featuring music of da Vinci's own time through our modern era, the program includes works by Josquin des Prez, J.S. Bach, settings of texts by Shakespeare, and Eric Whitacre's fanciful Leonardo Dreams of his Flying Machine.

Works include:

Josquin Des Prez ~ Nymphes des bois

J.S. Bach ~ Komm, Jesu, Komm, BWV 229

Frank Martin ~ Songs of Ariel (Texts from Shakespeare's The Tempest)

Bob Chilcott ~ Five Days That Changed the World

Eric Whitacre ~ Leonardo Dreams of his Flying Machine

Tickets: $5 - $20 https://tickets.uccspresents.org/1258/1260

For more information please visit www.cvae.org

Don't miss this chance to hear Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble in the beautiful and intimate Chapman Foundations Recital Hall at Ent Center for the Arts!





