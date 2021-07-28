Colorado Stars Of Magic Will Perform at Holiday Theatre Next Month

Colorado Stars of Magic presents the unique opportunity to watch some of Colorado's very best and most entertaining magicians perform on one stage.

On Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m. Chad Wonder and Shane Cohen will perform a kids' magic show. Chad Wonder specializes in entertaining kids, having won Nickelodeon Entertainer of the Year and he has been voted as CBS's Top Family Entertainer. Shane's unique personality mixed with his comedy-filled magic will leave the audience filled with laughter, wonder, and joy. This 90 minute show is designed for children ages 4 years and older.

Gene Gordon starts off the evening's entertainment at 6:30 p.m. with close-up magic in the lobby with the Main Stage performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. This family-friendly show stars Shane Cohen whose personable and audience engaged humor is mixed with head scratching magic. Comedy, interaction and beyond belief magic are just a few words to describe magician Jeff Jenson. Scott McCray appears doing classic illusion infused with his silly energetic style that'll leave you in stitches. Through the amazing use of comedy, illusions, and magic Brad Montgomery is truly a unique and special entertainer. Shawn Preston adds a fun filled show with hilarious comedy, unbelievable demonstrations of mind power, and of course magic!

Producer Shane Cohen said, "We have brought together some of Colorado's most entertaining, lively, comedic magicians and given them one stage to share. This is going to be one unforgettable show. Come ready to laugh and wonder "How the heck was that done!?"

Saturday, August 28 Kids Show @ 11a.m.

Run time is 90 minutes.

Tickets $15.00

Recommended for children 4 years and older

Saturday, August 28 Evening Show @ 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with close-up magic in the lobby.

Run time is 2 hours.

Tickets $36.00

Appropriate for all ages.

Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO 80211

Tickets at www.coloradostarsofmagic.com

720-680-0729

Lineup subject to change.