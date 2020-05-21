Colorado Music Relief Fund Launches with May 30th Concert

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM MT, The Colorado Music Relief Fund (CMRF) will launch with a virtual event, presented by Breckenridge Brewery, 'Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund,' to generate much-needed relief funds to help all those in the Colorado music industry affected by COVID-19.



People across the world can tune into the three-hour event to watch performances and storytelling by musicians, crew members, industry members, and Colorado personalities. The full three-hours will be live-streamed and aired on 97.3 KBCO and CBSN Denver. Additionally, the first hour, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, will be broadcast on CBS Denver. Bret Saunders, Morning Show host for 97.3 KBCO and Jim Benemann, CBS4 anchorman, will host the event. More information and details on how to watch can be found on the CMRF website [comusicrelief.org].



The talent-packed lineup includes musicians from across the State and features a selection of Colorado's most beloved national acts that we will miss seeing perform this summer, all banding together to support the people behind Colorado's vibrant music industry, including:



The necessary health and safety measures put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 means the suspension of operations at the center of the music scene - pausing tours and live performances. For an industry that relies on events and public gatherings, the impact has been devastating. The resulting economic distress will continue to place strain on all those in the industry who face uncertainty in regards to reopening, employment, and financial security.



CMRF is a collaborative effort across sectors, with steering committee members from 7S Management, The Bee Vradenburg Foundation, The Bohemian Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries - Division of OEDIT, Colorado Music Hall of Fame, Colorado State University, Energize Colorado, KBCO, KSUT, The Marigold Project, RedLine, and more.



"Coloradans have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time," said Governor Jared Polis, "Colorado's music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the Colorado way of life. I can't wait for the day when we can all return to one of Colorado's excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I'm excited that the state can partner with the Colorado Music Relief Fund in this effort."



The partnership with the State of Colorado, Colorado Creative Industries, and Energize Colorado demonstrates the central role live music plays in Colorado's culture, character, and economy. Generating over $1.5 billion of annual revenue and employing over 16,000 Coloradans - it is a force in the economy of experiences - attracting tourists, new residents, and business leaders to Colorado for its 'good times' culture. Our musicians, their crews, and our venues are iconic and beloved across the world.



Breckenridge Brewery, the event's sponsor, has a deep connection to the Colorado music scene, frequently hosting concerts at its brewery in Littleton over the past few years.



"An appreciation for music has always been in Breckenridge Brewery's DNA, from hosting events like Hootenanny to the Summer Concert Series with KBCO," said Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery. "Live music and craft beer are a major part of Colorado's culture, and each has the distinct ability to bring people together. We hope to be able to share a pint and a tune together in person soon, but until then, we're committed to supporting the local artists who unite us through music and lift our spirits."



"Our crew is the lifeblood of our touring operation," said musician, Nathaniel Rateliff, "living and working together over the years, we have become family. I am glad to do whatever I can to support our music community right now, and the CMRF is a lifeline to so many in our state."



The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created to support all of those who help bring music to our lives - host of talented and dedicated individuals, crews, and businesses working on stage and behind the scenes. CMRF will continue to raise funds and provide a steady stream of high-quality events to support the Colorado music community. While it cannot replace the feeling of a live show, this will sustain the audience and bolster our spirits.



Musicians and production crews are who we turn to time and time again for support when disaster strikes. Now it is our turn to care for them, donate here to help support Colorado's music industry. Applications for the Colorado Music Relief Fund will open on May 28th, 2020 at http://comusicrelief.org/.

