Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Sextet Performs Two Nights of Latin Jazz in Northglenn and Parker

Join the CJRO Sextet on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. as we continue our series at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn by presenting an evening of Samba, Mambo and more! The concert features some of the finest jazz musicians in the area and will honor the history and heritage of this culturally rich genre. The Sextet is led by Drew Zaremba (Saxophone); who is joined by Shawn Williams (trumpet), Art Bouton (Saxophone), Victor Mestas (Keyboards), Bijoux Barbosa (Bass), and Leo Munoz-Corona (Percussion). Award-winning vocalist Marion Powers will be featured. Tickets are $18 - $25. To purchase go to the CJRO website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194068®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303-450-8888. The Parsons Theatre is located at 1 E. Memorial Parkway in Northglenn.

One-week later Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m., the CJRO Sextet opens its wildly popular jazz series at the Schoolhouse in Parker. The evening will feature an exciting range of Latin Jazz from Central and South America along with the music of Cuba and the Caribbean. The Sextet is led by Drew Zaremba (Saxophone); who is joined by Shawn Williams (trumpet), Art Bouton (Saxophone), Victor Mestas (Keyboards); Gonzalo Teppa (Bass), and Leo Munoz-Corona (Percussion). Award-winning vocalist Marion Powers will be featured. Tickets are $24. To purchase go to the CJRO website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194068®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the Parker Arts box office at 303-805-6800. The historic Schoolhouse Theater is located at 19650 Mainstreet in Parker Colorado.

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Parsons Theatre, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other contemporary artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/