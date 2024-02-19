Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs Latin Sounds from Legendary Artists in March

The CJRO will continue their annual winter tradition of performing a concert featuring music of Latin America on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003. Tickets are $24-$38 ($15 Student) and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292933®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Arvada Center box office at 720-898-7200.

This year the CJRO will feature an evening of Brazilian jazz and funk honoring legendary artists from the past and now. Internationally known Latin guitarist Gabriel Santiago will join the big band orchestra along with celebrated pianist, Victor Mestas, bassist, Bijoux Barbosa, and Carl Dixon on percussion. Marion Powers will be featured on vocals.

Brazilian born, now Colorado resident, Gabriel Santiago is a Composer/Arranger/ Acoustic and Electric Guitar Player with 14 albums (including CDs and DVDs) to his name. His music is fresh and carries all his influences that range from Brazilian music to Jazz and Classical music. “The CJRO is thrilled to have Gabriel to join us on this concert.” Commented CJRO artistic director, Drew Zaremba. “His style is perfect for our Brazilian jazz program and the audience will love his take on this passionate genre of music.”

Antônio Carlos Jobim was a songwriter, composer, and arranger, who transformed the extroverted rhythms of the Brazilian samba into an intimate music experience. Sérgio Mendes created a mix of bossa nova heavily crossed with jazz and funk and is best known for his critically acclaimed band Brasil ‘66. He also played with Jobim in the 1950s and considered Jobim his mentor and close friend.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder and executive director Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.