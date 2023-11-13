Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS With Robert Johnson In Aurora

The performance is on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Date Set for Rachel Maddow at Boulder Theater Photo 3 New Date Set for Rachel Maddow at Boulder Theater
OpenStage Theatre Partners with Poudre Libraries for THE BOOK OF WILL Photo 4 OpenStage Theatre Partners with Poudre Libraries for THE BOOK OF WILL

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS With Robert Johnson In Aurora

The CJRO has a jazzy take on the holiday season when vocalist Robert Johnson and small jazz ensemble perform A Soulful Christmas on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m. at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax, Aurora, CO 80010. 

The afternoon will include holiday favorites with a soulful twist of R&B, Hip-Hop and Reggae. Enjoy familiar hits including "Winter Wonderland", "Baby It's Cold Outside", "We Three Kings", "White Christmas", and more. This will be a holiday concert like you've never heard of before. Get your tickets, bring your family, and enjoy a wonderful afternoon to wrap up your Thanksgiving holiday weekend!

The ensemble includes several of the best jazz musicians in Colorado including Bob Rebholz (sax), Eric Gunnison (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), Gonzalo Teppa (bass) and Mike Marlier (drums).

Robert Johnson is a Colorado favorite and is known for his smooth- as- silk voice. A long-time Denver resident, he continues to display his talents not only as a vocalist, but as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. Robert has been named Best Male Vocalist in the Denver Posts Readers Poll, Best Jazz Vocalist by the Colorado Black Artists Association, was honored as Colorado's Best Male Singer by the News and Radio Media and Best Male Vocalist by the Colorado Songwriters Association.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.



RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
The CJRO Big Band Performs Holiday Hits From Stage and Screen Next Month Photo
The CJRO Big Band Performs Holiday Hits From Stage and Screen Next Month

The CJRO Big Band kicks off the holiday season with Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen on Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138.

2
Edward W. Hardy to Perform in DYAOs HARMONIES OF HISTORY This Sunday Photo
Edward W. Hardy to Perform in DYAO's HARMONIES OF HISTORY This Sunday

Join composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy and the Denver Young Artists Orchestra (DYAO) for an extraordinary concert titled 'Harmonies of History.' Experience a captivating blend of classical and contemporary pieces by Isaac Albéniz, Florence Price, Ludwig van Beethoven, and more. Don't miss this harmonious journey through centuries of music. Tickets and information available at dyao.org.

3
All My Friends Productions Announces Its First Production, UNPARRISHABLE: ONE NIGHT ONLY Photo
All My Friends' Productions Announces Its First Production, UNPARRISHABLE: ONE NIGHT ONLY

Join All My Friends Productions for a captivating and unforgettable evening of storytelling, laughter, and introspection with 'UnParrishable: One Night Only.' Experience an immersive journey through the poignant and hilarious moments of Parrish Salyers' life in this intimate, one-man show. Don't miss this event at The Clocktower Cabaret on January 10th, 2024.

4
Charlie Berens Adds Show at Paramount Theatre This February Photo
Charlie Berens Adds Show at Paramount Theatre This February

Charlie Berens is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. Don't miss this hilarious show at Paramount Theatre in February.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Denver Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Denver Chicago (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
MJ in Denver MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields in Denver The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
HRM Software Show in Denver HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
Sundyne in Denver Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’ in Denver Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’
Lakewood Cultural Center (11/30-11/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You