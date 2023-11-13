Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS With Robert Johnson In Aurora

The CJRO has a jazzy take on the holiday season when vocalist Robert Johnson and small jazz ensemble perform A Soulful Christmas on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m. at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax, Aurora, CO 80010.

The afternoon will include holiday favorites with a soulful twist of R&B, Hip-Hop and Reggae. Enjoy familiar hits including "Winter Wonderland", "Baby It's Cold Outside", "We Three Kings", "White Christmas", and more. This will be a holiday concert like you've never heard of before. Get your tickets, bring your family, and enjoy a wonderful afternoon to wrap up your Thanksgiving holiday weekend!

The ensemble includes several of the best jazz musicians in Colorado including Bob Rebholz (sax), Eric Gunnison (piano), Mike Abbott (guitar), Gonzalo Teppa (bass) and Mike Marlier (drums).

Robert Johnson is a Colorado favorite and is known for his smooth- as- silk voice. A long-time Denver resident, he continues to display his talents not only as a vocalist, but as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. Robert has been named Best Male Vocalist in the Denver Posts Readers Poll, Best Jazz Vocalist by the Colorado Black Artists Association, was honored as Colorado's Best Male Singer by the News and Radio Media and Best Male Vocalist by the Colorado Songwriters Association.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.