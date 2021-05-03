Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Colorado Ballet Society Will Return to the Stage With NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Next Month

The performance will feature dancers from Colorado Ballet Society's Falcon Location in Broadway, Hip hop, Tap, Jazz, Ballet, and Contemporary.

May. 3, 2021  
Colorado Ballet Society will return to the stage with Night at the Museum, June 12 at 11:00am.

Find out what goes on in the museum after the lights go out at night!


Featuring dancers from Colorado Ballet Society's Falcon Location in Broadway, Hip hop, Tap, Jazz, Ballet, and Contemporary, the Ballet will explore boundless creativity in a mystical museum whose paintings, artifacts, and statues seem to have a life of their own.

The event takes place at Colorado Springs Christian School, 4855 Mallow Road Colo Spgs, CO 80907.

Tickets: $18, or $13 for 12 and under and seniors

Learn more at https://www.danceinthesprings.com/performances.


