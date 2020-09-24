Colorado Ballet Launches Relief and Recovery Fund

Learn more and donate now!

The Colorado Ballet has launched a Relief and Recovery Fund to help with the financial losses they have suffered due to the health crisis.

You can learn more and donate at https://give.coloradoballet.org/campaign/relief-and-recovery-fund/c297017.

Read the full statement below:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we made the difficult and unavoidable decision to cancel two season productions, including our beloved The Nutcracker. As we kick off our 60th Anniversary season with no ticketing revenue until 2021 and the loss of nearly 60% of our total ticketing revenue for the season we find ourselves in a difficult financial situation.

Ticketing revenue covers a significant portion of our overall operations as well as provides scholarships to dedicated Academy students and offers transformational education and community engagement programs to the community.

For the work of Colorado Ballet to continue we must reach our goal of $3 million to recover a portion of the significant loss of ticketing revenue, help us retain our world-class dancers and staff, and ensure we are ready to take the stage again in 2021.

We are counting on our strong community of friends, supporters, ballet enthusiasts, and philanthropic leaders to ensure we emerge from this crisis as the strong company we have grown to be over the past 60 years.

