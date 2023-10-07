Coal Creek Theater to Present World Premiere Of THE LEGACY OF BAKER STREET Beginning This Month

Performances will run from October 27 to November 11 in Louisville.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville presents the World Premiere of The Legacy of Baker Street October 27 through November 11. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, and Monday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 5 at 2 p.m. at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, CO 80027.
 

Tickets are $25 - $28 and available online at the link below or by calling 303-665-0955.
 

Legacy (noun): something transmitted by or received from an ancestor or predecessor or from the past — Miriam-Webster Dictionary
 

London, 1930s.  As the Industrial Revolution fades into the Great Depression, two sisters embark on an adventure worthy of their father and his late friend, a legendary consulting detective of the Victorian Gaslight Era.  The great city is plunged into a new reign of terror by a new master criminal, and Felicity and Charlotte Watson must use their wits and the scientific methods of deduction that have been passed onto them by their predecessors in order to save the millions inhabiting the city and carry on The Legacy of Baker Street.

The cast includes Jaccie Kitts (Charlote), Staci Lee York (Felicity), Jeremy Denning (Gregory), Jay Moretz (Sherlock), Jadd E. Miller (John Watson), and Gary Leigh Webster (Inspector Belgosi); Angelica Kalika, Susan Meylor and Lou Clark perform in multiple roles.

In describing his show, playwright Brian Dowling said, “When I set out to write this show, I wanted to create an action-adventure for women, largely inspired by witnessing the powerful emotional response from women in the Wonder Woman film in 2017.  It struck me that this feeling of power and adventure was a rarity for women while it was one that I took for granted since every male-featuring action movie gives "bad ass sequences" to its heroes.  I wanted to help manifest that feeling for women, so I thought what better place to give it a go than within a world I love, the Sherlock Holmes-verse.” 

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

The Legacy of Baker Street

The Watson sisters use wit and wisdom to track a new criminal mastermind.

Oct. 27 – Nov. 11

Fri./Sat. and Mon., Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $28

Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, CO 80027

1 hour and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission

This is the final production of Coal Creek's KILLER SEASON.




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You