City Park Jazz Announces 2021 Season Lineup

After a season cut short and moved online by COVID-19, City Park Jazz will return to the great outdoors for its 35th season!



City Park Jazz is a celebration of community that began in 1986, featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer brings anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from around the City Park neighborhoods - and all over Colorado - to enjoy the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this festival-like atmosphere as we head back to the park, with some safety protocols for good measure.



"We couldn't be more excited right now," says Andy Bercaw, President of the City Park Jazz Board of Directors. "Last year was tough for the whole world, so there's no need to belabor the heartbreak. But Denver's been on their game, getting vaccinated and pulling together as a community to lift each other up - and that's what City Park Jazz is, after all: a celebration of community."



Their lineup this year features some of Denver's most beloved performers, including the return of the very popular Brass Band Extravaganza on June 20 and a very special Celebration of Denver Jazz Heritage featuring the El Chapultepec All Stars on July 25 whch also celebrates the life of Denver jazz legend Freddy Rodriguez Sr. who we lost to COVID-19 in March of 2020. His son Freddy Rodriguez Jr. will be playing as well.

They are also very excited to present their newest T-Shirt Design, which is available for pre-order on the website. Definitely a keeper to add to your CPJ T-Shirt collection! Check it out at CityParkJazz.org/tshirt.

And with all this excitement, they especially need concert volunteers and sponsors! City Park Jazz is an all-volunteer run event (and a 501(c)3 charitable organization) and they need YOU to make it happen. Space is limited. Visit CityParkJazz.org for more information regarding volunteer and sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation.



This year, the season spans nine Sunday evenings from 6-8 p.m. (except for June 20, which runs from 5-8 p.m.) starting June 13. The free concerts are staged at the City Park Pavilion.* For more information, bios and photos of each act, please refer to CityParkJazz.org/2021-concert-calendar.

Date Artist 6/13/21 The Burroughs 6/20/21 Brass Band Extravaganza with Otone, Tivoli Club Brass Band, and Guerrilla Fanfare 6/27/21 Annie Booth Big Band 7/04/21 Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors 7/11/21 SUCH 7/18/17 Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy 7/25/21 SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr. 8/01/21 Nelson Rangell 8/08/21 Cast Iron Queens