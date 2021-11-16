Chris Distefano Announced at Paramount Theatre, April 9

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Chris DiStefano: THE CHRISSY CHAOS TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, April 9th at 7:00pm.

Tickets range in price from $39.75 to $59.75 (plus applicable fees). A limited number of VIP seats are available ranging from $139.75 to $159.75 (plus applicable fees) that include an artist meet and greet and signed poster. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Chris first burst onto the scene as a standout on MTV's talking heads franchise Guy Code/Girl Code. He went on to star in the IFC series Benders and serve as co-host of Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster. He also recently starred in and Co-Executive Produced the Sony/CBS pilot Distefano, based on his life and written by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of How I Met Your Mother. Premiering in July 2021, Chris is hosting Backyard Bar Wars, a home renovation series for the WarnerMedia cable network.

With his first hour standup special premiering, his popular TV series extended, and an overall deal with Comedy Central, Chris has become a favorite with audiences and industry insiders alike.

In addition to his first special and the extension of his series, Comedy Central just signed Chris to an overall deal for exclusive on- and off-camera services, as well as a first look at content created/developed for any platform. The pact encompasses several projects already in development, including a second hour-long stand-up special, an animated series, and an unscripted series. He also co-starred in the web series Bay Ridge Boys alongside fellow comic Yannis Pappas. Also with Pappas, Chris co-hosted the popular weekly history podcast HISTORY HYENAS, which is available on iTunes and Riotcast. You can check out that website here: http://historyhyenas.com/.

Currently, Chris is co-hosting the "HEY BABE!" podcast with Sal Vulcano on YouTube. Also, he has his own podcast "CHRISSY CHAOS" on Patreon and YouTube.

Chris' first hour standup special Chris DiStefano: Size 38 Waist premiered on Comedy Central on January 18th, 2019. His half hour standup special premiered on the network in 2014. Chris' weekly interstitial Comedy Central series Stupid Questions with Chris DiStefano was also just extended for a new batch of episodes. The series, created to intertwine Comedy Central's stand-up world with its deep archive of classics during the network's stand-up heavy Friday nights, features Distefano and a guest out late, catching up, and doing their best to answer stupid questions. There are no wrong answers, just truly stupid questions.

He has appeared on TruTV's Comedy Knockout and MSG Network's People Talking Sports, and he has performed stand-up on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS' Late Show with David Letterman, and AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live. Chris is a favorite on the standup festival circuit, with Interrobang lauding his recent appearance at The Moontower Comedy Festival as "one of the best sets of the fest" and Exclaim! calling his 2018 appearance at The Montreal Just For Laughs Festival "a pleasure to watch with his macho but never arrogant style." He can be seen performing almost every weekend at clubs and theaters across the country, and he can be heard as a regular guest on many of Sirius XM Radio's most popular shows, including The Bonfire, Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, and Sway in the Morning.