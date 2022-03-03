Central City Opera to Stage FRIDA KAHLO AND THE BRAVEST GIRL IN THE WORLD

Introduce children to the wondrous magic of opera! Central City Opera's Education and Community Engagement program will present Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, an inspiring new opera featuring local singers. After premiering at the Denver Art Museum in November 2021, three more performances will take place around the metro area this spring as part of Central City Opera's annual Family Series aimed at young children and their families.



Tickets are $5 for ages 0-12 and $12 for age 13+ at centralcityopera.org/2022FamilySeries or by calling the Box Office at (303) 292-6700.



Mariana is a young girl living in the heart of Mexico City whose home is full of beautiful artwork by Frida Kahlo. She is encouraged by her family to visit Kahlo and have her portrait painted the renowned artist, but is terrified at the thought. There are rumors that Frida keeps skeletons above her bed and exotic pets in her Blue House - people have even said that she is a witch. As Kahlo begins to paint Mariana in her studio, this fear quickly disappears, and a friendship blooms between the two. Mariana meets Frida's husband, Diego Rivera, and learns of the horrible accident that almost killed her new friend. Through the magic of opera, Frida's parrot, dog, and monkey all sing, and the audience is invited to join in on the fun as well.



The production runs for 35 minutes and is followed by an optional Q & A with the artists; performed mostly in English



The performance dates and information are as follows:

Sunday, March 27, 2022

3:00 pm

Centro San Juan Diego

2830 Lawrence St, Denver, CO 80205



Saturday, April 2, 2022

10:00 am

People's Building

9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010



Sunday, April 3, 2022

3:00 pm

Prospect Hall

6363 W. 35th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

About Central City Opera

Founded in 1932, Central City Opera is the fifth oldest professional opera company in the country and is renowned for its exquisite world-class productions, competitive and robust young artist training program and creative educational and community engagement activities. Its summer festival, only 35 miles west of Denver, takes place at 8,500 feet above sea level in the Colorado mountain town of Central City, where the company owns and maintains 27 Victorian-era properties, including the intimate 550-seat jewel box opera house built in 1878. Learn more at centralcityopera.org. For tickets and festival information, call (303) 292-6700 or email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org.