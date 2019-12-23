Celebrate the Opening of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre

Tonight is opening night of Jimmy Buffett's "Escape to Margaritaville" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre, and to celebrate, Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel is inviting its guests to escape to island time with a very special package. Bookable now through Jan. 5, 2020 (throughout the show's run in Denver), the Escape to Margaritaville package includes:

Overnight accommodations for two at the award-winning Renaissance Denver Downtown;

Two Parrotville cocktails at Teller Bar, the hotel's stunning lobby bar;

A shared appetizer of guacamole and chips, for two;

Two leis upon check-in;

And complimentary valet parking.

Rates start at $159. Package must be booked three days prior to arrival.

For those simply looking for a unique dining experience before or after the show, range - the property's signature restaurant - offers a special "Escape to Margaritaville" special, including the tropical Parrotville cocktail and "Cheeseburger in Paradise" bison sliders. Guests with a playbill or DCPA tickets always receive complimentary parking and 20 percent off their bill in the restaurant.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You