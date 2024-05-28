Ken Flores to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ken Flores will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday May 30, Friday May 31, and Saturday June 1.

Ken Flores is a Chicago based stand-up comedian. Known for his unfiltered and unapologetically humor. A rapidly rising star in standup comedy thanks to his hilarious TikTok and Instagram reels. His unique jokes and quick crowd work have helped him accumulate over 250,000 followers across the world! Ken’s laid back stage presence and off the wall comedy has been called refreshing and wild.

Ken’s career is moving fast! Whether he is touring the country or being part of a roast battle with the roast master general himself Jeff Ross! When you see Ken live, get ready to be locked in your seat waiting to hear what crazy things he has to say next!



Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Comments