Winners Announced For Colorado Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards

The statewide Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards took place on May 17 at the Buell Theatre, attended by hundreds of students, educators, and their friends and family. The event was hosted by 2022 Outstanding Lead Performer winner, Madison Manning. Awards were presented throughout the evening, buttressed by performances from the five nominated Overall Production schools and a medley sung by the ten Lead Performer nominees.
After receiving 13 nominations, Castle View High School's production of Frozen took home five awards, including Outstanding Achievement in Direction and Musical Direction.
ThunderRidge High School's production of Mean Girls: High School Edition received three awards in highly anticipated categories, including Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical. Gabi Karl took home one of the Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role awards; Caleb Kezeor from Woodland Park High School's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame received the other.
Gabi and Caleb will be invited to represent Colorado at the Jimmy Awards on Broadway. The event will take place on June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre, home of Disney's The Lion King.
The Jimmy Awards have kickstarted many performers' careers: Reneé Rapp who starred in the recent Mean Girls movie musical; Andrew Barth Feldman who starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix movie No Hard Feelings; and dozens of Broadway stars including Eva Noblezada, Casey Likes, and Justin Cooley.
2024 Bobby G Award winners are listed below.
Kendall Wilson
Frozen, Castle View High School
Molly Arndt & Edy Lang
Frozen, Castle View High School
Alexander Heinrich
Into the Woods, Fossil Ridge High School
Alexa Fritzler, Hillary Slezack & Christian Cote
Into the Woods, Fossil Ridge High School
Frozen, Castle View High School
Bright Star, Denver School of the Arts
Jay McGuffin, Heath Walter & Rochelle Walter
Frozen, Castle View High School
Alec Doherty, Emily Burkart & Alex Burkart
Chicago: Teen Edition, Cherry Creek High School
Zoe Goldman
Catch Me If You Can, Erie High School
Zack Rymkiewicz
Damian; Mean Girls: High School Edition, ThunderRidge High School
Rochelle Walter, John Dreher & Sophie Lemire
Frozen, Castle View High School
Mean Girls: High School Edition, ThunderRidge High School
Ana Barringer
Bambi Bernet; Curtains, Liberty High School
Ben Davis
Monster; Young Frankenstein, Littleton High School
Gabi Karl
Janis; Mean Girls: High School Edition, ThunderRidge High School
Caleb Kezeor
Quasimodo; The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Woodland Park High School
Mallory Clark & Stella Epstein
Heathers: High School Edition, Fort Collins High School
Noah Reske, Kayden Hill & Cain Housand
Little Shop of Horrors, Riverdale Ridge High School
The Bobby G Awards are a state-wide high school musical theatre program that recognizes Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, stage management, musical direction, orchestration, technical production, and overall production excellence. The awards ceremony serves as an opportunity for the DCPA to honor Colorado musical theatre programs and for students to celebrate and support each other.
The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®), otherwise known as the Jimmy Awards®, was established in 2009 by Pittsburgh CLO and Nederlander Alliances, a division of The Nederlander Organization, to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts approximately 100,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by over forty professional theatres throughout the US.
Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc.
