KINKY BOOTS Opens at Rocky Mountain Rep

Join Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre as they open their season with Kinky Boots on Friday, May 31st, at 8:00pm, and Saturday, June 1st, at 8:00pm. In this heartwarming musical, lead character Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.

This production of Kinky Boots stars RMRT alum, Mitchell Lewis, playing Charlie; newcomer, John Harmon Cooper, as Lola; alum Hannah Katz as Nicola; and alum Luiza Vitucci as Lauren. Directed by veteran staff member Jeff Duke, this production is one not to miss this summer!

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots is the story of an unlikely pair that find they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible. Charlie and Lola work to turn the factory around and discover when you change your mind about someone, you can change your mind about your whole world. Kinky Boots will have you dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in…is to stand out!

Tickets are on sale now! Please visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit our website, www.rockymountainrep.com. The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website has additional information regarding all of our 2024 shows: Kinky Boots, The Music Man, Come From Away, and I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett this fall. It’s time for summer theatre to come back to the mountains — book your seats today!





